Hey guys, hey.
Been a bit since I've posted a thread but I need to let these fuls know the kid is still around (2024/2025 poster of the year coming for ya, @Woldog ).
I have a well documented rivalry with my female neighbor that takes a similar commute as me to work. I pass her regularly (I've since switched my hours so it doesn't happen anymore).
Well, her husband, who I had a few iffy situations with (he was a police officer and lied about his service and potentially faked Cancer) had helped me out a few snow storms this past season by using his tractor and plowing out the end of our driveway to save me some time.
Genuinely neighborly stuff so wife and I bought a beautiful hanging plant for his front porch. My arch nemesis once lost her pants watering a similar plant a few years back but whatever, right?
I went over tonight and gave the paint and a card from the Reds. He offered me genuine Tennessee moonshine and sold me a snow blower he no longer needed.
Life is short, boys.
He means well...
You ever buried a hatchet with an enemy?
