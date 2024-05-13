News Peace offering with neighbor

Hey guys, hey.

Been a bit since I've posted a thread but I need to let these fuls know the kid is still around (2024/2025 poster of the year coming for ya, @Woldog ).

I have a well documented rivalry with my female neighbor that takes a similar commute as me to work. I pass her regularly (I've since switched my hours so it doesn't happen anymore).

Well, her husband, who I had a few iffy situations with (he was a police officer and lied about his service and potentially faked Cancer) had helped me out a few snow storms this past season by using his tractor and plowing out the end of our driveway to save me some time.

Genuinely neighborly stuff so wife and I bought a beautiful hanging plant for his front porch. My arch nemesis once lost her pants watering a similar plant a few years back but whatever, right?

I went over tonight and gave the paint and a card from the Reds. He offered me genuine Tennessee moonshine and sold me a snow blower he no longer needed.

Life is short, boys.

He means well...

You ever buried a hatchet with an enemy?
 
His appearance alone would help me me to hit a "homer" with her.

 
