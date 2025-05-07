Söze Aldo
“I want to say what everybody’s thinking on their minds, which is that, of course, she at some point was on steroids and hopefully she cycles off of them before June 7, makes the weight, and pisses clean,” Pena told Ariel Helwani.
“I cannot confirm 110 percent whether she is or is not on [performance-enhancing drugs], but I will say that back then in the Olympics, she looked like a girl, very feminine, and now she looks super juicy and cut up,” Pena continued. “Like, somebody give that girl a Band-Aid because she’s cut. It doesn’t just happen overnight just because you touched the weights a little bit.”
UFC champ Julianna Peña believes 'super juicy' Kayla Harrison has used steroids
UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Peña isn't convinced that Kayla Harrison has been a clean athlete throughout her career.
