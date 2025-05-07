Media Peña directly accusing Harrison of using PEDs

“I want to say what everybody’s thinking on their minds, which is that, of course, she at some point was on steroids and hopefully she cycles off of them before June 7, makes the weight, and pisses clean,” Pena told Ariel Helwani.
“I cannot confirm 110 percent whether she is or is not on [performance-enhancing drugs], but I will say that back then in the Olympics, she looked like a girl, very feminine, and now she looks super juicy and cut up,” Pena continued. “Like, somebody give that girl a Band-Aid because she’s cut. It doesn’t just happen overnight just because you touched the weights a little bit.”
UFC champ Julianna Peña believes 'super juicy' Kayla Harrison has used steroids

UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Peña isn't convinced that Kayla Harrison has been a clean athlete throughout her career.
she looked like a girl, very feminine >.<
I mean yeah Harrison is pretty jacked for a woman.

But Pena also says some dumb ass shit, as if the Olympics that Harrison competed in happened last night, and she just got big out of nowhere when Harrison literally competed at 78kg (171 lbs) in Judo and is 5’8.

Harrison is about to be 35 by the way…
 
"she at some point was on steroids"

damn, I thought athletes were getting PHDs in the off season, not PEDs.

My world is shattered.
 
Why do you think she waited for the new drug testing to join ufc. She is on all kinds of shit. Her second job is leg scissoring sad boys on private videos. That's how she pays the bills. Cyborg looks like a petite woman next to her
 
To my knowledge Kayla has never failed a drug test
 
