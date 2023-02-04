PC Gaming: What is the best controller? (2025) ***Tom's Guide says hall effect sensors are old news***

Madmick
***Oct-2024 UPDATE*** Link to Post #97 with the new technology TMR controller which may supplant "Hall Effect" technology as the latest and greatest (this controller has been added to the OP & Poll, and three other controllers that still had no votes have been replaced, or updated with the company's latest flagship):
Post #97: TMR (Tunnel Magneto Resistance) Controllers Arrive
***Mar-2025 UPDATE***
Added the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro to the poll and OP.
So more and more controller gamers, especially those who play PvP, are adopting PCs in cross-platform play for a competitive advantage. This has introduced a new debate where these guys argue over what the best controller is. Other gamers don't care about competitive multiplayer, but still have strong opinions about the best controller.
**Note** it appears that all of the below controllers are compatible with at least iOS/iPadOS/tvOS 14.5 or later as well as Android 12 or later, and often earlier versions for controllers made for the older consoles, because support is built in at the operating system level, so I'm not bothering to list compatibilty for those operating systems, anymore
Sony
Dualsense Edge (PC/PS5) [pictured]
Dualsense (PC/PS5)
Dualshock 4 (PC/PS4)
Dualshock 3 (PC/PS3)
Microsoft
Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 aka Elite Wireless Core Series 2 (PC/XS/XB1) [pictured]
[Xbox Design Lab] Elite Wireless Series 2, customizable or Xbox Core Wireless, customizable (PC/XS/XB1)
Xbox Core Wireless 2 (PC/XS/XB1) [not yet released; codenamed "Sebile"]
Xbox Core Wireless (PC/XS/XB1)
Xbox One Wireless (PC/XS/XB1) [original w/o bluetooth: Model# EX600001]
Xbox 360 Wireless (PC/X360)
Valve
Steam Controller (PC/SteamDeck/Linux/MacOS)
Battle Beaver
Build-A-Beaver, customizable (PC/PS5, PC/XS/XB1, or PC/PS4 foundations) [PS5 Blacks Ops special edition pictured]
SCUF
Reflex FPS, customizable (PC/PS5) [pictured: Collider skin]
Instinct Pro, customizable (PC/XS/XB1)
Envision Pro, customizable (PC)
Infinity 4PS Pro, customizable (PC/PS4)
Impact FPS, customizable (PC/PS4)
Turtle Beach
Stealth Ultra (PC/XS/XB1)
Razer
Wolverine V3 Pro (PC/XS/XB1) [pictured]
Wolverine V2 Pro (PC/PS5)
Wolverine Ultimate (PC/XS/XB1)
PDP
Victrix Pro BFG (PC/PS5/PS4) [pictured]
Victrix Gambit (PC/XS/XB1)
Thrustmaster
eSwap X2 Pro (PC/XS/XB1) [pictured: Elden Ring special edition]
FlyDigi
Vader 4 Pro (PC/Switch)
Nacon
Revolution 5 Pro (PC/PS5)
PB Tails
Crush Controller (PC/Switch) [pictured: Metal Crush Defender]
OTHER (some popular examples in alphabetical order)
Which do you think is the best? Do you think the default PS5 DualSense or the Xbox Series X/S controllers offer a better value than their pro counterparts I've listed above-- that they're not worth it? Are there any major players I'm missing? Any hidden gems, particularly at a lower price point?
