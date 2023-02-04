PC Gaming: What is the best controller? (2025) ***Tom's Guide says hall effect sensors are old news***

What is the best controller for PC?

  • Sony DualSense Edge (PS5)

    Votes: 4 9.1%

  • Sony DualSense (PS5)

    Votes: 3 6.8%

  • Sony Dualshock 4 (PS4)

    Votes: 1 2.3%

  • Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 (XS/XB1)

    Votes: 13 29.5%

  • Microsoft Xbox Core Wireless (XS/XB1)

    Votes: 10 22.7%

  • Microsoft Xbox 360 Wireless (X360)

    Votes: 7 15.9%

  • Valve Steam Controller

    Votes: 1 2.3%

  • Battle Beaver, customized (PS5 or XS/XB1 or PS4)

    Votes: 1 2.3%

  • SCUF Reflex FPS, customized (PS5)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • SCUF Instinct Pro, customized (XS/XB1)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra (XS/XB1)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Razer Wolverine V2 Pro (PS5)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Razer Wolverine V3 Pro (XS/XB1)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • PDP Victrix Pro BFG (PS5)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • PDP Victrix Gambit (XS/XB1)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Thrustmaster eSwap X2 Pro (XS/XB1)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • FlyDigi Vader 4 Pro (Switch)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Nacon Revolution 5 Pro (PS5)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • PB Tails Metal Crush Defender (Switch)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Other

    Votes: 4 9.1%
***Oct-2024 UPDATE*** Link to Post #97 with the new technology TMR controller which may supplant "Hall Effect" technology as the latest and greatest (this controller has been added to the OP & Poll, and three other controllers that still had no votes have been replaced, or updated with the company's latest flagship):
Post #97: TMR (Tunnel Magneto Resistance) Controllers Arrive

***Mar-2025 UPDATE***
Added the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro to the poll and OP.

So more and more controller gamers, especially those who play PvP, are adopting PCs in cross-platform play for a competitive advantage. This has introduced a new debate where these guys argue over what the best controller is. Other gamers don't care about competitive multiplayer, but still have strong opinions about the best controller.

  • Some are faster than others, offering less input latency by running a higher frequency cycle (i.e. polling rate), or can be legitimately overclocked to be faster
  • Some offer extra paddles or buttons such as on the backside of the handles where you hold the controller so you can use more fingers
  • Some offer deep customization options such as the choice, for example, to choose greater thumbstick tension, longer thumbsticks, or different button layouts
  • Two companies (PDP & Thrustmaster) even offers controllers where modules can be swapped so you can move where on the controller the joystick(s) are, or have multiple D-pads with no joysticks, or even special modules made for racing games, as a few examples
  • Some offer considerable customization of aesthetics
  • Some have a healthier accessory market where, for example, you can cheaply buy rubberized grips for the thumbsticks or controller handles, or install/replace new thumbsticks altogether; companies like KontrolFreek make popular products for this aftermarket
  • Some have a better battery life, or offer more options for what kind of battery to run & recharge the controller (i.e. traditional AA or AAA versus Lithium rechargeable batteries)
  • Others are simply wired, which some prefer for lower latency, and so they don't have to worry about batteries, but some have insertable recharging cords like smartphones have so you can choose whether you want to play wirelessly or wired
  • Some offer better wireless performance than others with superior wireless connection standards (usually 2.4GHz) over bluetooth
  • Some have better or more durable build quality
  • Some have newer mechanical sensor technologies driving the joysticks such as "MHE" (Magnetic Hall Effect) or "TMR" (Tunnel Magneto Resistance) which promise benefits like more accurate controls, lower latency, less battery consumption, and greater resistance/immunity to stick drift
  • Some have a reputation for simply working seamlessly with no setup and no troubleshooting headache on any Windows OS and any gamestore such as Steam/Epic/GoG/whatever (ex. Microsoft Xbox controllers and other Xinput controllers are perhaps most praised for this)
  • Some offer more versatile compatibility with a broader range of consoles for those who don't game solely on PC
  • Some have better warranties
  • Some simply offer a better value by combining a superior package of all of the above at a lower price
Ergonomics also play a subjective role in the debate, but at the least, we might devise a shortlist of contenders. I've tried to do so below.

**Note** it appears that all of the below controllers are compatible with at least iOS/iPadOS/tvOS 14.5 or later as well as Android 12 or later, and often earlier versions for controllers made for the older consoles, because support is built in at the operating system level, so I'm not bothering to list compatibilty for those operating systems, anymore


Sony
Dualsense Edge (PC/PS5) [pictured]
Dualsense (PC/PS5)
Dualshock 4 (PC/PS4)
Dualshock 3 (PC/PS3)
edgeps5moddedcontroller.png


Microsoft
Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 aka Elite Wireless Core Series 2 (PC/XS/XB1) [pictured]
[Xbox Design Lab] Elite Wireless Series 2, customizable or Xbox Core Wireless, customizable (PC/XS/XB1)
Xbox Core Wireless 2 (PC/XS/XB1) [not yet released; codenamed "Sebile"]
Xbox Core Wireless (PC/XS/XB1)
Xbox One Wireless (PC/XS/XB1) [original w/o bluetooth: Model# EX600001]
Xbox 360 Wireless (PC/X360)
1701374979653.png

Valve
Steam Controller (PC/SteamDeck/Linux/MacOS)
1701374942130.png

Battle Beaver
Build-A-Beaver, customizable (PC/PS5, PC/XS/XB1, or PC/PS4 foundations) [PS5 Blacks Ops special edition pictured]
PS5_BO6_1.webp


SCUF
Reflex FPS, customizable (PC/PS5) [pictured: Collider skin]
Instinct Pro, customizable (PC/XS/XB1)
Envision Pro, customizable (PC)
Infinity 4PS Pro, customizable (PC/PS4)
Impact FPS, customizable (PC/PS4)
reflex_fps_collider_front_playstation_controller_750x750.png


Turtle Beach
Stealth Ultra (PC/XS/XB1)
stealth-ultra-controller.png


Razer
Wolverine V3 Pro (PC/XS/XB1) [pictured]
Wolverine V2 Pro (PC/PS5)
Wolverine Ultimate (PC/XS/XB1)
https%3A%2F%2Fmedias-p1.phoenix.razer.com%2Fsys-master-phoenix-images-container%2Fhab%2Fh66%2F9821102800926%2Fskins-wolverine-v3-pro-te-acid-sludge-500x500.png


PDP
Victrix Pro BFG (PC/PS5/PS4) [pictured]
Victrix Gambit (PC/XS/XB1)
1701375097879.png


Thrustmaster
eSwap X2 Pro (PC/XS/XB1) [pictured: Elden Ring special edition]
WebsiteProductPagePage_800x800_3-pichi.png


FlyDigi
Vader 4 Pro (PC/Switch)
af5eaab5-b8bc-4fa1-9fb2-a40c60bd0c74.png


Nacon
Revolution 5 Pro (PC/PS5)
nacon.png


PB Tails
Crush Controller (PC/Switch) [pictured: Metal Crush Defender]
20240819-165251.png



OTHER (some popular examples in alphabetical order)


Which do you think is the best? Do you think the default PS5 DualSense or the Xbox Series X/S controllers offer a better value than their pro counterparts I've listed above-- that they're not worth it? Are there any major players I'm missing? Any hidden gems, particularly at a lower price point?
 

MMAisGod said:
You forgot the actual best controller on your list.

Victrix-Pro-BFG-4-1024x576.jpg


https://pdp.com/products/ps5-pc-victrix-pro-bfg-controller

The customization for competitive play from online shooter to online fighter, the latency, the comfort, the everything, #1.
I only showed one controller per brand, but that controller is explicitly mentioned. It is the more premium controller, so I'll swap the photo repping PDP.

Do you have a link for data on input delay? Here are the official controllers compared:
 
Last edited:
Madmick said:
I only showed one controller per brand, but that controller is explicitly mentioned. It is the more premium controller, so I'll swap the photo repping PDP.

Do you have a link for data on input delay? Here are the official controllers compared:
Not yet, other than they themselves hyping up their "fastest/best" latency which doesn't hold much weight. It might be still too new/early in launch but in a few weeks the good tests will start to pop up and get recorded I think. Their fightstick had pretty good results so I'm optimistic it will.
 
I bought a Battle Beaver ps4 controller in 2015 and it's still working great aside from minor stick drift. I also bought a scuf in 2016 and it lasted about 3 months before the paddles got jammed. Battle Beaver is well built and lasts a long time. The customer service is great too. I use ds4windows for games without native ds4 support.
 
Every controller I've used (several in the list) has given me issues except the old faithful wired 360 controller, microsoft's official one.

I wound up buying a 360 just to get a proper one when I needed an extra.
 
Officially licensed wireless PS2 controller. <Moves>
 
GtehMVP said:
Every controller I've used (several in the list) has given me issues except the old faithful wired 360 controller, microsoft's official one.

I wound up buying a 360 just to get a proper one when I needed an extra.
Yep, that's what I used for years until I started emulating PS2 games. Which you really need a PS2 or PS3 controller for since games took advantage of the face buttons being pressure sensitive.
 
Honestly it's the Elite Series 2. No shit, it's better than anything. The weight, the analog stick resistance, the button depression, everything is perfect. Microsoft is my #3 of the three and I have to admit this is the best controller ever
 
My Spot said:
Yep, that's what I used for years until I started emulating PS2 games. Which you really need a PS2 or PS3 controller for since games took advantage of the face buttons being pressure sensitive.
I still use it for PS2 games, but the only PS3 I've ever been emulate properly is Demon's Souls. I haven't tried too many mind you, but I've had poor success.

What games require pressure sensitive buttons on the PS2? I currently have Xenosaga Ep 3 and Persona 3 FES going, haven't noticed any issue. I've played a quite a few over the years too.
 
GtehMVP said:
I still use it for PS2 games, but the only PS3 I've ever been emulate properly is Demon's Souls. I haven't tried too many mind you, but I've had poor success.

What games require pressure sensitive buttons on the PS2? I currently have Xenosaga Ep 3 and Persona 3 FES going, haven't noticed any issue. I've played a quite a few over the years too.
ATV Off Road Fury, Gran Turismo 3, and Twisted Metal Black use them (the latter of which you can play online).
 
WhiteMousse said:
Honestly it's the Elite Series 2. No shit, it's better than anything. The weight, the analog stick resistance, the button depression, everything is perfect. Microsoft is my #3 of the three and I have to admit this is the best controller ever
i agree. though mine seems to have a little bit of stick drift on the left analog stick, and i've never even used it all that much or went hard on it
 
What's the longevity on these? I don't mind paying premium price, but I want it to last. The speed in which drift set in with my PS/XB controllers the last two gens has been really frustrating, don't even get me started on the Switch.

I take really good care of my electronics and for the price expect them to last. I've been using my Series X controller on both Xbox and PC, and have been tempted to get one of the elites, but I got some light drifter a few months back and it went down hill fast to the point now it's unusable. Started using one of my PS5 controllers but can't help but feel it's only a matter of time.

I'd gladly shell out $250 for some of these elite/pro controllers, but afraid to pull the trigger if I'm just going to get drift in a year.
 
WhiteMousse said:
Honestly it's the Elite Series 2. No shit, it's better than anything. The weight, the analog stick resistance, the button depression, everything is perfect. Microsoft is my #3 of the three and I have to admit this is the best controller ever
I ordered a custom Series 2 from Xbox Design Lab. Looking forward to getting it. Still hasn't shipped lol.
 
Dinkin_Flicka said:
What's the longevity on these? I don't mind paying premium price, but I want it to last. The speed in which drift set in with my PS/XB controllers the last two gens has been really frustrating, don't even get me started on the Switch.

I take really good care of my electronics and for the price expect them to last. I've been using my Series X controller on both Xbox and PC, and have been tempted to get one of the elites, but I got some light drifter a few months back and it went down hill fast to the point now it's unusable. Started using one of my PS5 controllers but can't help but feel it's only a matter of time.

I'd gladly shell out $250 for some of these elite/pro controllers, but afraid to pull the trigger if I'm just going to get drift in a year.
I had a conversation with a top streamer who told me he was on his 10th Xbox Elite controller (starting with the first gen). They all get stick drift, he says, right around the 6 month mark. He puts in thousands of hours of gaming, but that's still crazy to me that these latest gen controllers, particularly the most premium ones, still suffer these durability issues. Obviously he still likes it so much more than any other controller for his high-level competitive play that he is willing to pay the stiff price tag for a new one, which is an impressive endorsement in its own regard, but goddamn.

The Xbox 360 controller has already been brought up, and has long persisted as the golden standard of durability. It might be relatively primitive, and lacking in customizability, but the thing is a tank. It's the AK-47 of controllers. Drag it through the mud.
 
That's absolutely pathetic. I have a wired 360 controller that's over 15 years old and the sticks have held up just fine. Same thing with my licensed wireless Dual Shock 2 (not even made by Sony) that I bought in 2008.
 
Madmick said:
I had a conversation with a top streamer who told me he was on his 10th Xbox Elite controller (starting with the first gen). They all get stick drift, he says, right around the 6 month mark. He puts in thousands of hours of gaming, but that's still crazy to me that these latest gen controllers, particularly the most premium ones, still suffer these durability issues. Obviously he still likes it so much more than any other controller for his high-level competitive play that he is willing to pay the stiff price tag for a new one, which is an impressive endorsement in its own regard, but goddamn.

The Xbox 360 controller has already been brought up, and has long persisted as the golden standard of durability. It might be relatively primitive, and lacking in customizability, but the thing is a tank. It's the AK-47 of controllers. Drag it through the mud.
For me it turns into a matter of principle. To think $200 bucks for your hobby every 6 months to a year doesn't seem bad, but when it's for replacing the same piece of equipment over and over just makes it hard to spend the cash on it.

The Thrustmaster and Victrix are interesting and the only 2 I'll consider spending for a premium controller for the modular pieces so I can swap out the sticks as issues set in.
 
Dinkin_Flicka said:
For me it turns into a matter of principle. To think $200 bucks for your hobby every 6 months to a year doesn't seem bad, but when it's for replacing the same piece of equipment over and over just makes it hard to spend the cash on it.

The Thrustmaster and Victrix are interesting and the only 2 I'll consider spending for a premium controller for the modular pieces so I can swap out the sticks as issues set in.
I've read both raving and snarling reviews about the durability of the Battle Beaver controllers. Those are the controllers most used by eSport pros who play on joysticks, hands down, but in the mouse & keyboard world, to be the company winning that race has more to do with sponsorship money than anything else.

Still, you can at least order custom configurations of the joystick (length, type, tension, grip), and I believe they can be replaced.
 
If more games supported the dual sense features and used them it would be hands down the ps5 controller for me. As it is now though I give it to the 360 as my favorite so far.
 
