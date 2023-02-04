PC Gaming: What is the best controller? (2025) ***Tom's Guide says hall effect sensors are old news***

Dinkin_Flicka said: What's the longevity on these? I don't mind paying premium price, but I want it to last. The speed in which drift set in with my PS/XB controllers the last two gens has been really frustrating, don't even get me started on the Switch.



I take really good care of my electronics and for the price expect them to last. I've been using my Series X controller on both Xbox and PC, and have been tempted to get one of the elites, but I got some light drifter a few months back and it went down hill fast to the point now it's unusable. Started using one of my PS5 controllers but can't help but feel it's only a matter of time.



I'd gladly shell out $250 for some of these elite/pro controllers, but afraid to pull the trigger if I'm just going to get drift in a year. Click to expand...

I had a conversation with a top streamer who told me he was on his 10th Xbox Elite controller (starting with the first gen). They all get stick drift, he says, right around the 6 month mark. He puts in thousands of hours of gaming, but that's still crazy to me that these latest gen controllers, particularly the most premium ones, still suffer these durability issues. Obviously he still likes it so much more than any other controller for his high-level competitive play that he is willing to pay the stiff price tag for a new one, which is an impressive endorsement in its own regard, but goddamn.The Xbox 360 controller has already been brought up, and has long persisted as the golden standard of durability. It might be relatively primitive, and lacking in customizability, but the thing is a tank. It's the AK-47 of controllers. Drag it through the mud.