Introducing "Minnect"Wow, can't believe I missed this pure solid gold grift!!!!For $48,000 a half hour MAGA Biz Bro Patrick Bet David will- Talk you off the ledge from jumping to your death????- Help with your fat ass addiction-Give you that boiler room closing pitch to con more grandmas & retirees into your multi level marketing & or pyramid scheme???- Or just shoot the shit with you & be your big bro even though you're a 45 year old father with a mortgage-Get incels laid-Save your marriage to your nagging bitch of a wife because you cant get it up anymoreHis D- list pod cast crew seem to have more affordable rates.Or for $2000 - $2500 You can get advice from convicted murderer & drug dealing mafia hit man Sammy the Bull...Or if Sammy is too "aggressive" for your taste in friends you can choose a less offensive mafia con man in Michael Franzese.How do people even take these griftlords seriously. My God..."WHAT IF THEY PICKED UP?"Shame on Chris Cuomo too. SMH