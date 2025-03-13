WklySportsMemes
Introducing "Minnect"
Wow, can't believe I missed this pure solid gold grift!!!!
For $48,000 a half hour MAGA Biz Bro Patrick Bet David will
- Talk you off the ledge from jumping to your death????
- Help with your fat ass addiction
-Give you that boiler room closing pitch to con more grandmas & retirees into your multi level marketing & or pyramid scheme???
- Or just shoot the shit with you & be your big bro even though you're a 45 year old father with a mortgage
-Get incels laid
-Save your marriage to your nagging bitch of a wife because you cant get it up anymore
His D- list pod cast crew seem to have more affordable rates.
Or for $2000 - $2500 You can get advice from convicted murderer & drug dealing mafia hit man Sammy the Bull...Or if Sammy is too "aggressive" for your taste in friends you can choose a less offensive mafia con man in Michael Franzese.
How do people even take these griftlords seriously. My God...
"WHAT IF THEY PICKED UP?"
Shame on Chris Cuomo too. SMH
