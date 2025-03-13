  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social PBD grift lord app for Suicide, Sales training, Addiction & Friendship???

WklySportsMemes

WklySportsMemes

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Nov 7, 2015
Messages
14,056
Reaction score
12,426
Introducing "Minnect"
Wow, can't believe I missed this pure solid gold grift!!!!


For $48,000 a half hour MAGA Biz Bro Patrick Bet David will
- Talk you off the ledge from jumping to your death????
- Help with your fat ass addiction
-Give you that boiler room closing pitch to con more grandmas & retirees into your multi level marketing & or pyramid scheme???
- Or just shoot the shit with you & be your big bro even though you're a 45 year old father with a mortgage
-Get incels laid
-Save your marriage to your nagging bitch of a wife because you cant get it up anymore

His D- list pod cast crew seem to have more affordable rates.
www.minnect.com

Explore Podcast Guests - Minnect

Connect one-on-one with the right expert to get the answers you need. We make world class advice easily accessible to everyone.
www.minnect.com www.minnect.com

Or for $2000 - $2500 You can get advice from convicted murderer & drug dealing mafia hit man Sammy the Bull...Or if Sammy is too "aggressive" for your taste in friends you can choose a less offensive mafia con man in Michael Franzese.

How do people even take these griftlords seriously. My God...

"WHAT IF THEY PICKED UP?" 😆 😂 😆 😂 😆 😂

Shame on Chris Cuomo too. SMH
 
Last edited:
You guys need to stop calling everyone on the right a grifter, that emboldens scumbags like this to operate when nobody takes criticism against them seriously.
 
Lycandroid said:
You guys need to stop calling everyone on the right a grifter, that emboldens scumbags like this to operate when nobody takes criticism against them seriously.
Click to expand...

Andrew coumo and other leftist are on it too
 
Deaths Head said:
If you used it and are vouching for it , it definitely didn’t work in your case .
Click to expand...
Well played
You think they have refunds? Lol

For all these problems I think full brained people see a licensed therapist ....Right???? Like that's a real thing still...
 
WklySportsMemes said:
Show us your barometer
Who would you say is not a right wing grifter that gets labeled as one on the regular?
Click to expand...
Well I see pretty much everyone get called a grifter on the right, I have seen plenty of people even here on sherdog make the argument that simply by being on the right you are a grifter because nobody could possibly hold those beliefs for real.

I would say that these guys Tim Pool, Dave Rubin and Candace Owens are clear grifters. You can just tell by the way they talk they don't believe anything they say, especially Tim Pool he is just too obvious its sad.
revoltub said:
Andrew coumo and other leftist are on it too
Click to expand...
a guy who worked for CNN, gets fired and then immediately changes stances on everything. Grifter confirmed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,302
Messages
57,020,556
Members
175,500
Latest member
mcjinglenuts

Share this page

Back
Top