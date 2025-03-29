Media PBC x Top Rank to work more together

Kovalev's Man Bag said:
To think that it took the Saudis to bring these two top rival promotions together. Funny how that works. Competition is a good thing for the fans so I support this move.
I think it may have more to do with Top Rank getting cut from ESPN.
 
Seano said:
I think it may have more to do with Top Rank getting cut from ESPN.
I agree also … I’ve heard they are sending their lesser names to Probox and bigger names to PBC shows while they work on a tv - streaming deal/deals
 
