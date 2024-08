CobraCmndr6193 said: Good for Phinn. He deserved the W in his last fight. If this is the quality of card we can expect for free from PBC, sign me up! Click to expand...

The Prime and Sports on Prime account mostly is doing a lot more, I’ve heard the shoulder content is also going to increase and the second half will be similar to a regular Showtime in it’s prime (pardon the pun) card with a mix of ppv and non ppv cards.