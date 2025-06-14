News Payton Talbott vs Felipe Lima booked for UFC 317

Unheralded Truth

It was the new MMA organization AFN that broke the news during the broadcast of their 10th event.

Felipe Lima (14-1) will go back down to bantamweight, where he fought before joining the UFC, and
his first test there will be Payton Talbott (9-1) in just two weeks' time.

Talbott is coming from a loss but is 3-1 at the weight since joining the UFC in 2023. Lima is 2-0 one weightclass up at featherweight since joining the UFC in 2024.

Sean Shelby is attending AFN X after the UFC are said to be happy with how the signing of Bernardo
Sopaj turned out. He's the one fighter that has taken the step from AFN so far, but two fighters
on tonight's card will get awarded a deal with a good performance. Most likely he's talking about
Samuel Bark and Mark Vologdin.
 
Cool to see Talbott come back on the horse. Kid is exciting and talented. Needs refinement tho
 
Finally, UFC 317 has been stuck with 10 fights for weeks, thought they'd never add anymore.
 
Is Frank Ocean coming too?

I heard that's Talbot new grappling coach.
 
