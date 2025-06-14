It was the new MMA organization AFN that broke the news during the broadcast of their 10th event.



Felipe Lima (14-1) will go back down to bantamweight, where he fought before joining the UFC, and

his first test there will be Payton Talbott (9-1) in just two weeks' time.



Talbott is coming from a loss but is 3-1 at the weight since joining the UFC in 2023. Lima is 2-0 one weightclass up at featherweight since joining the UFC in 2024.



Sean Shelby is attending AFN X after the UFC are said to be happy with how the signing of Bernardo

Sopaj turned out. He's the one fighter that has taken the step from AFN so far, but two fighters

on tonight's card will get awarded a deal with a good performance. Most likely he's talking about

Samuel Bark and Mark Vologdin.