Payton Talbott hype train derailed as fast as it started

He was indoctrinated. He will even look for another job after this.
 
Typical over hyped guy who can't handle a pressure grappler. These type of fighters are always a major test for young guys.
 
Never got the hype from this fighter in the first place. Same with Benoit St Denis, suddenly there’s threads about these guys like they are future champs, when in reality we haven’t seen much of their skills yet.
 
Needs to move to Dagestan for 1 year
 
Lmfao next Shawn O'Malley. Bald goof hyperventilating in the back right now
 
Looked like a little boy out there. Got to get stronger and focus on the details of defensive wrestling.
 
Reminded me of Sean Omalley, had a good start but seems to suffer from the same fate with pressure and grappling, has a lot of time and at least didnt took a major beating this time.
 
I didn't really understand the absurd betting odds. Obviously, he's a talented young athlete but we haven't even had a chance to see him fight a hard grappling based individual and we're gonna make him +750... wild, Barcelos is an aging athlete but his loses have been to good guys and he's a legit wrestler when he chooses to be... Maybe Talbot learns and gets better with this
 
