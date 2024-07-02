  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Payton Talbot kicked out after his fight

Johnny Walker video was staged. He was hanging out in the back for a long time then they told him to leave. He then put on the gloves back and shot a social media video. He is hamming it up with the no shoes, no shirt and still wearing gloves look. His handwraps were already off.
 
NoSmilez said:
Johnny Walker video was staged. He was hanging out in the back for a long time then they told him to leave. He then put on the gloves back and shot a social media video. He is hamming it up with the no shoes, no shirt and still wearing gloves look. His handwraps were already off.
I'm glad he hammed it up embarrassed the UFC even more. He still got kicked out so the point still stands
 
Im guesing they make some of the prelim people leave? it is still a bit weird,but maybe its chaos back there with too many fighters hanging around.
 
HHJ said:
Im guesing they make some of the prelim people leave? it is still a bit weird,but maybe its chaos back there with too many fighters hanging around.
Nah. Ariel points out and Talbott confirms the UFC used to have a fighters green room where they could watch the card. UFC stopped doing during covid and never brought it back.

 
