Payton Talbot kicked out after his fight

I'm glad he hammed it up embarrassed the UFC even more. He still got kicked out so the point still standsJohnny Walker video was staged. He was hanging out in the back for a long time then they told him to leave. He then put on the gloves back and shot a social media video. He is hamming it up with the no shoes, no shirt and still wearing gloves look. His handwraps were already off.
Nah. Ariel points out and Talbott confirms the UFC used to have a fighters green room where they could watch the card. UFC stopped doing during covid and never brought it back.Im guesing they make some of the prelim people leave? it is still a bit weird,but maybe its chaos back there with too many fighters hanging around.
It really wasnt a bad card. The Islam/Porier one was worse, other than the main event.He's lucky, he didn't have to watch that shit card
Ariel is good for something as much as a weasel as he isahhhh gotcha
See? if it werent for Ariel's show we would never know shit like this.
He should be able to watch the fights though sir.Aside from the high kick KO, he didn’t really miss too much…