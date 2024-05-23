Payton Talbot deserves Main Card slot @303!!

Like the thread title proclaims. UFC doing itself disservice by presenting him so low on the card. 303 is mighty slim on star power and this young man has shown superb talent through the entirety of his young career. Ironically his striking style resembles a bit of early McGregor combined with a massive serving of prime Cody Garbrandt stylings. He's got wrestling, Jiu-Jitsu and charisma for days.

Edit: I know of a few fights that could make room for this. Discuss...



