Paying homage to black history month

Top 15 Black Rasslers

1.Bobo Brazil
2,The Rock
3.Bearcat Wright
4.Booker T
5.JYD
6.Ernie Ladd
7.Abdullah the Butcher
8.Rocky Johnson
9.Mark Henry
10.Ron Simmons
11.Butch Reed
12.Bobby Lashley
13.Kamala
14.Tony "Mr. USA" Atlas
15.Shelton Benjamin.......added


Not too conerned with the placement am concerned about who belongs on the list.

So who should be there instead of...?
 
Is there room for Shelton Benjamin or would he be more Top 20? Maybe not always booked strong but a heck of a talent. About as legit as you can find as far as being a believable tough guy.

Shelton-Benjamin-MVP.jpg
 
Ron Simmons winning the WCW world title was amazing to me at the time. I never saw a black wrestler as a face pushed to that degree.


 
The Solid Man said:
Swerve Strickland and Mercedes Mone' over Mark Henry and Kamala.
HHJ said:
Not over Mark Henry no way
I agree with @The Solid Man

Mark Henry sucked ass from 1996 to 2012. Had a decent two year run, then sucked ass again from 2014 to retirement.

Mercedes Mone/Sasha Banks is top 5 women's wrestler in the world for the last 10 years straight and main evented Wrestlemania.

Swerve's last 3 years has been better than Mark Henry's entire career. Swerve's biggest career moment is main eventing Wembley Stadium. Mark Henry's is having a storyline about banging an 80 year old woman who then gave birth to a rubber hand.
 
Would probably put Kofi Kingston in over Mark Henry as well. Kofi had a better run as a World Champion, several IC and US title runs, one of the most decorated tag team champions of all time, and has always been over for the last damn near 20 years straight.

9LnDy9K.png


 
D'Von Dudley could get a top 20 spot. Hard to argue against it with him being one half of the most decorated tag team of all time. 9 WWF/E Tag Titles, 8 ECW Tag Titles, 2 TNA Tag Titles, 2 IWGP Tag Titles, 1 NWA Tag Title, 1 WCW Tag Title, 1 HUSTLE Tag Title, WWE Hall of Fame.

This pic of The Dudleys holding their IWGP, WWF, ECW, WCW, and TNA Tag Titles goes hard

409nq5zw81zb1.jpg
 
Latest posts

