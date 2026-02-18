Paying homage to black history month

Sir Elzio Dennick
Top 15 Black Rasslers
1.Bobo Brazil
2,The Rock
3.Bearcat Wright
4.Booker T
5.JYD
6.Ernie Ladd
7.Abdullah the Butcher
8.Rocky Johnson
9.Mark Henry
10.Ron Simmons
11.Butch Reed
12.Bobby Lashley
13.Kamala
14.Tony "Mr. USA" Atlas
15.Shelton Benjamin.......added
Not too conerned with the placement am concerned about who belongs on the list.
So who should be there instead of...?
Not too conerned with the placement am concerned about who belongs on the list.
So who should be there instead of...?
