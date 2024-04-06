Paying fo7r labor from olumbtrr

NoGoodNamesLeft

NoGoodNamesLeft

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Aug 21, 2013
Messages
13,695
Reaction score
15,584
OK so lifke we had a leak ivfn our basement and the water heater needed a filter os I cjhalled a olnuber and the guy Cam over and looked st it and uthen left dir like 3 hours and returned and shwapped it our like rhw filter and wasb7 in our hyose a totadtl of 16 minutes &combin rgd wd for both trips bit the invoiccfe has us billed out at like e2t bucks for lav bor is this norsmal or this this guy being sneaky whzould I just pay this like is thilks the way blue color people do baunes,
 
Five dollars for the sixteen minute swap.
Sixty dollars for the initial inspection.
One thousand nine hundred and thirty five dollars for the years of experience that enabled him to know what to swap.
New filter was complimentary.
 
Contempt said:
Can someone translate this from retard to English?
Click to expand...

His basement flooded and his water heater needed a new filter. He called a plumber who took a look at it, left, came back and changed the filter. The bill was either $200 or $2000. He's asking if it's normal.
 
NoGoodNamesLeft said:
OK so lifke we had a leak ivfn our basement and the water heater needed a filter os I cjhalled a olnuber and the guy Cam over and looked st it and uthen left dir like 3 hours and returned and shwapped it our like rhw filter and wasb7 in our hyose a totadtl of 16 minutes &combin rgd wd for both trips bit the invoiccfe has us billed out at like e2t bucks for lav bor is this norsmal or this this guy being sneaky whzould I just pay this like is thilks the way blue color people do baunes,
Click to expand...
You let him sit on your face for three hours?
 
Sweater of AV said:
His basement flooded and his water heater needed a new filter. He called a plumber who took a look at it, left, came back and changed the filter. The bill was either $200 or $2000. He's asking if it's normal.
Click to expand...
$200 cheap, $2000 you got rapeded.
 
Just nod and smile.

giphy.gif
 
Sweater of AV said:
His basement flooded and his water heater needed a new filter. He called a plumber who took a look at it, left, came back and changed the filter. The bill was either $200 or $2000. He's asking if it's normal.
Click to expand...
Thanks... I guess it depends on which number it was?
 
NoGoodNamesLeft said:
OK so lifke we had a leak ivfn our basement and the water heater needed a filter os I cjhalled a olnuber and the guy Cam over and looked st it and uthen left dir like 3 hours and returned and shwapped it our like rhw filter and wasb7 in our hyose a totadtl of 16 minutes &combin rgd wd for both trips bit the invoiccfe has us billed out at like e2t bucks for lav bor is this norsmal or this this guy being sneaky whzould I just pay this like is thilks the way blue color people do baunes,
Click to expand...

You’ve outdone yourself with this post in terms of incomprehensible gibberish. Well done. Someone please get this guy a QWERTY keyboard for God’s sake.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,359
Messages
55,350,319
Members
174,750
Latest member
AzadKashmir_Sensi

Share this page

Back
Top