OK so lifke we had a leak ivfn our basement and the water heater needed a filter os I cjhalled a olnuber and the guy Cam over and looked st it and uthen left dir like 3 hours and returned and shwapped it our like rhw filter and wasb7 in our hyose a totadtl of 16 minutes &combin rgd wd for both trips bit the invoiccfe has us billed out at like e2t bucks for lav bor is this norsmal or this this guy being sneaky whzould I just pay this like is thilks the way blue color people do baunes,