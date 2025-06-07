ColemanwastheGOAT
The Toronto Pride parade has lost major sponsorships this year and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is now calling on Canadians to boycott those sponsors.
This is literally extortion: Pay them money or else.
Some people are blaming Trump saying his executive orders mean that companies that donated to Pride no longer receive government kickbacks for doing so.
Turns out the whole thing was one big grift. Colour me surprised.
At a Pride flag-raising ceremony on Monday, Chow called out Home Depot for deciding not to sponsor the Toronto Pride Festival this year by encouraging people to shop elsewhere.
“Don’t shop at Home Depot,” Chow said.
