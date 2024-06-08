  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Paw Patrol: Dog runs four miles to get help for owner who crashed car into Oregon ravine

Brandon Garrett was driving solo with his four dogs near where his family was camping, when he failed to navigate a turn

A dog ran four miles to get help for his owner who crashed his car into a ravine in Oregon – and was ultimately rescued because of the animal’s heroics, according to authorities.

The case unfolded as Brandon Garrett was driving with his four dogs north on US Forest Service Road 39 in Baker county, near where his family was camping.

During the trip, Garrett failed to navigate a curve in the road and crashed over an embankment, according to a statement from the Baker county sheriff’s office.

Garrett survived the crash, but the accident left him stranded and forced him to wait – and hope – for help.
Brandon Garrett’s pickup truck at the bottom of a ravine, in Baker county, Oregon, on 3 June 2024. Photograph: Baker county sheriff's office

Thankfully for him, one of his dogs ran back to the campsite, and the animal’s appearance led the Garrett’s family to realize something had gone wrong. The dog ended up running nearly four miles through the wilderness before tracking down the other campers on 3 June at 9.30am.

The family quickly began searching for Garrett and eventually spotted his car. But they were unable to reach him because of the difficult terrain, prompting them to call emergency rescuers for help.

“The reporting party explained that his brother, Brandon Garrett, had not made it to his camp yesterday afternoon. Family members located his vehicle this morning but were unable to reach it due to the terrain,” the statement from the sheriff’s office said.

First responders managed to reach Garrett by using chainsaws to make a path. They then used a rescue blanket and rope to retrieve Garrett from the ravine.
Garrett was found about 100 yards from where the accident occurred with his three other dogs, who were also alive.

Authorities provided Garrett first aid on the scene. He was later driven in an ambulance to a helicopter that flew him to a hospital in the area.

Details about the extent of Garrett’s injuries or his medical condition were not immediately released.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/jun/08/dog-saves-owner-oregon-crash
 
Tone C said:
That's some real life Lassie shit right there.

He should be fucking grateful he's not a cat person cos they'd have just eaten him alive or something....
The cat would've just butchered some defenseless song bird and stuck the corpse on the humans corpse face then had a cat party......
 
People have checked out from reality and just want to live in a fairy tale.
 
NoSmilez said:
It evens out. I just read some story about how a XL bully in UK killed his owner in Ireland.
- No. This story is from real dogs. Not those over-compesating small penised "dogs".
 
