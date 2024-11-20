SerbianSteel
Probably not for the next few years, Tom's just that deadly and I think most guys would rather do what Volkov did against Pav rather than engage in a firefight.I wonder if we're ever gonna see another HW twang this guy's head like a door stop like Aspinall did
Wouldnt be suprised if that guys real name was Steve Wilson fighting out of Tennessee
None of those guys look like real amateur wrestlers. Just sayin.View attachment 1072433
The guy to his right. We've never seen Pavlovich wrestle in the ufc outside his debut, wonder how good he is.
(Even with his losses I bet he beats fat Jones easy)
His training in Russia looks like it's mostly that freestyle-focused gym plus another exclusive boxing one.