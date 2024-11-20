  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Pavlovich training with top 125kg Russian wrestler

Screenshot_20241120-210649.png

The guy to his right. We've never seen Pavlovich wrestle in the ufc outside his debut, wonder how good he is.
(Even with his losses I bet he beats fat Jones easy)

His training in Russia looks like it's mostly that freestyle-focused gym plus another exclusive boxing one.
 
Dude on the far left looks like a normal coloured Incredible Hulk...
 
I wonder if we're ever gonna see another HW twang this guy's head like a door stop like Aspinall did
 
CombatCyborg said:
I wonder if we're ever gonna see another HW twang this guy's head like a door stop like Aspinall did
Probably not for the next few years, Tom's just that deadly and I think most guys would rather do what Volkov did against Pav rather than engage in a firefight.
 
Now every muslim jack LARPs as an elite Dagestani wrestler and/or a few of them are named Steve
 
SerbianSteel said:
View attachment 1072433

The guy to his right. We've never seen Pavlovich wrestle in the ufc outside his debut, wonder how good he is.
(Even with his losses I bet he beats fat Jones easy)

His training in Russia looks like it's mostly that freestyle-focused gym plus another exclusive boxing one.
None of those guys look like real amateur wrestlers. Just sayin.
 
American Rastlin > Olympic Wrestling

the-rock-rock-bottom.gif
 
