Pavlovich performance: Aspinall Fraudulent?

Tom Aspinall came back to beat Pavlovich and win the interim title.. he KO'd Pavlovich and people thought that it was a special and great KO. We have a new true champion at the biggest division in the UFC. Tremendous.



Well Sergei just lost his come back fight in a terrible performance against the used, plodding, predictable Volkov (who is a true gatekeeper of the division). He did not look elite whatsoever. Volkov read him like a book.



That brings up many questions regarding Tom's title fight. I'm not saying Tom doesn't want to fight elite talent because he clearly does, but has he actually fought anyone that good before? Jones is clearly levels above anyone he has faced and I am now less certain on the result of that fight than I was before tonight.