Pavlovich performance: Aspinall Fraudulent?

USA!USA!

USA!USA!

Tom Aspinall came back to beat Pavlovich and win the interim title.. he KO'd Pavlovich and people thought that it was a special and great KO. We have a new true champion at the biggest division in the UFC. Tremendous.

Well Sergei just lost his come back fight in a terrible performance against the used, plodding, predictable Volkov (who is a true gatekeeper of the division). He did not look elite whatsoever. Volkov read him like a book.

That brings up many questions regarding Tom's title fight. I'm not saying Tom doesn't want to fight elite talent because he clearly does, but has he actually fought anyone that good before? Jones is clearly levels above anyone he has faced and I am now less certain on the result of that fight than I was before tonight.

People seem to forget, but Aspinall got dropped by Volkov with a straight punch ( he did recover fast, just like wanderlei used to). Also, Volkov was starting to find his timing before the last takedown.

Volkov just did not expect Tom to wrestle that fight.
 
USA!USA! said:
Tom Aspinall came back to beat Pavlovich and win the interim title.. he KO'd Pavlovich and people thought that it was a special and great KO. We have a new true champion at the biggest division in the UFC. Tremendous.

Well Sergei just lost his come back fight in a terrible performance against the used, plodding, predictable Volkov (who is a true gatekeeper of the division). He did not look elite whatsoever. Volkov read him like a book.

That brings up many questions regarding Tom's title fight. I'm not saying Tom doesn't want to fight elite talent because he clearly does, but has he actually fought anyone that good before? Jones is clearly levels above anyone he has faced and I am now less certain on the result of that fight than I was before tonight.
If you're downplaying Tom's KO of Pavlovich I'm assuming that Jones sub win over Gane also raises questions for you.
 
justmark said:
People seem to forget, but Aspinall got dropped by Volkov with a straight punch ( he did recover fast, just like wanderlei used to) Also, Volkov was started to fight his timing before the last takedown and sub.

Volkov just did not expect Tom to wrestle that fight.
No he didn't. That punch didn't land. It was a slip.

Then Aspinall dodged the follow up as he was getting back to his feet.
 
blaseblase said:
If you're downplaying Tom's KO of Pavlovich I'm assuming that Jones sub win over Gane also raises questions for you.
Less questions considering the pedigree of Jones in the UFC, but I get what you're saying.
 
Pav lost because he struggled with the height and reach of Volkov. No one else at heavyweight can keep a distance like Volkov and fight on the outside
 
USA!USA! said:
Less questions considering the pedigree of Jones in the UFC, but I get what you're saying.
What do you mean less questions? Jones looked like dogshit in his previous two fights before Gane. Then he subs a kickboxer. He's also 36. You should have a lot more questions.
 
blaseblase said:
What do you mean less questions? Jones looked like dogshit in his previous two fights before Gane. Then he subs a kickboxer. He's also 36. You should have a lot more questions.
Lol you are arguing like Jones isn't the greatest champion in UFC history.

That is literally what he is.
 
Tom beat him in a fucking round. How does that make him a fraud even if Pav was complete buttcheeks
 
filthybliss said:
Tom beat him in a fucking round. How does that make him a fraud even if Pav was complete buttcheeks
That he is champion whilst still never competing against the best. Possibly not as good as we think he is, and giving him too much credit in a potential Jones bout.
 
