Pavlovich/Aspinall or Velasquez JDS 1

Cain vs JDS felt like the undisputed 2 best guys in the world at the time. Head and shoulders above everybody else.



Aspinall vs Pavlovich is an amazing fight but it feels like a fight between two guys with the potential to be great.



Cain vs JDS was a fight between two guys that already were great, JDS had murked the who's who of HW on his run to the belt and Cain was a generational talent that felt like the future GOAT at the time.