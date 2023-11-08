Pavlovich/Aspinall or Velasquez JDS 1

I just hope unlike JDS-Cain 1, Aspinall-Pavlovich isn't gonna be 58 minutes of waiting followed by a one minute finish. If I want that I would've gone to a busy brothelWhich one did you look forward to more and which one is more high level?
Cain vs JDS felt like the undisputed 2 best guys in the world at the time. Head and shoulders above everybody else.
Aspinall vs Pavlovich is an amazing fight but it feels like a fight between two guys with the potential to be great.
Cain vs JDS was a fight between two guys that already were great, JDS had murked the who's who of HW on his run to the belt and Cain was a generational talent that felt like the future GOAT at the time.
I feel the same. Cain vs JDS were both on a tear but I feel both Cain and JDS weren't as well rounded(they were generally better than their opponent at controlling where the fight takes place though which helps immensely)as Sergei or Aspinall especially but both were on a better streak than the latter and it was for the real belt and the first Fox show.Personally, this fight. I never liked or was that (relatively) impressed with Cain. But Cain V JDS I was for a the real deal belt, both contenders were better known/more famous, and the actual fight was (IN)FAMOUS. I´m just pumped for a good fight and hope that either or both make a statement.
Cain has more than made up for that performance in the 2 rematches.