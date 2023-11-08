Pavlovich/Aspinall or Velasquez JDS 1

Velasquez vs JDS 1 for sure, there was a lot of hype for that fight and it was for the actual belt, they looked like the next heavyweight greats.

Now that I think about it I haven't seen a lot of hype for Pav/Aspinall, not sure because of Jones or because it's for an interim belt or because it is a short notice fight
 
Cain vs JDS felt like the undisputed 2 best guys in the world at the time. Head and shoulders above everybody else.

Aspinall vs Pavlovich is an amazing fight but it feels like a fight between two guys with the potential to be great.

Cain vs JDS was a fight between two guys that already were great, JDS had murked the who's who of HW on his run to the belt and Cain was a generational talent that felt like the future GOAT at the time.
 
Personally, this fight. I never liked or was that (relatively) impressed with Cain. But Cain V JDS I was for a the real deal belt, both contenders were better known/more famous, and the actual fight was (IN)FAMOUS. I´m just pumped for a good fight and hope that either or both make a statement.
 
Cain Vs Jds
But this is still really good
 
the fight that gave us this hilarious gifs for promo.

hT9eD.gif
 
Dumb thread

Cain was undefeated champ. Ended Brocktober ruthlessly had him disco dancing.

Junior was 15-1 and on a streak consisting of

Werdum
Struve
Mirko
Gonzaga
Roy
Carwin

Aspinall Pav is a very good fight but isn't on that level
 
Aspinall Pav for me. Which is more high level... Eh... Pretty similar I'd say. Just different styles. Though Aspinall seems the most well rounded and in that way more skilled than all the others.
 
You talking about the UFC’s FOX debut? How can this be a question?
 
OldBoy91 said:
Cain vs JDS felt like the undisputed 2 best guys in the world at the time. Head and shoulders above everybody else.

Aspinall vs Pavlovich is an amazing fight but it feels like a fight between two guys with the potential to be great.

Cain vs JDS was a fight between two guys that already were great, JDS had murked the who's who of HW on his run to the belt and Cain was a generational talent that felt like the future GOAT at the time.
Cain and Junior were only head and shoulders above UFC HWs as Strikeforce merge didn't happen yet.

Plenty thought Reem was the best HW in MMA in 2011/12 when Cain/Junior were UFC champ. Werdum after dethroning Fedor of his reign too but lost to Reem and also Junior loss years before. They were easily top 4.

Then after Strikeforce merge we saw Reem KO Junior and Werdum drop, nearly KO and then choke out Cain.
 
Why does EVERYTHING have to be compared to something else in here?

The answer is obvious as to which was bigger. First Fox card, undisputed title. First attempted defence by Cain after beating Lesnar.

If you HAVE to compare something. At least pick something closer. There is no comparison here.
 
Qays Stetkevich said:
Personally, this fight. I never liked or was that (relatively) impressed with Cain. But Cain V JDS I was for a the real deal belt, both contenders were better known/more famous, and the actual fight was (IN)FAMOUS. I´m just pumped for a good fight and hope that either or both make a statement.
I feel the same. Cain vs JDS were both on a tear but I feel both Cain and JDS weren't as well rounded(they were generally better than their opponent at controlling where the fight takes place though which helps immensely)as Sergei or Aspinall especially but both were on a better streak than the latter and it was for the real belt and the first Fox show.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
I just hope unlike JDS-Cain 1, Aspinall-Pavlovich isn't gonna be 58 minutes of waiting followed by a one minute finish. If I want that I would've gone to a busy brothel
Cain has more than made up for that performance in the 2 rematches.
 
UFC on Fox was Legendary
But slow your roll playboy, cuz this latest fight hasn’t even happened yet
Don’t BLINK
 
was one of the most disappointing fights of all time. for fans, and even more for the org, considering it was the first big event on fox and it lasted all of about 5 seconds. remember being bummed out that it went down that way.
 
cain jds where the best of the best
jds knocking fools left and right
cain brutalizing brock and everyone
 
