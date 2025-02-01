  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Pavlovich abandoned his style to play it safe

Just finished watching this and Pavlovich is falling into the common trap that many fighters who take a KO lost fall into, so now every fight is gonna take everything super cautious because you could get KO'd like against Tom Aspinall terrible strategy moving forward with his career, the truth is Pav could have destroyed Rozenstruit in the first round but instead plays it safe.


He won't be champion or have a chance against Aspinall with that strategy, more than likely will get finished by someone who isn't playing it safe trying to just scrape by, this is common fighters fight not to lose instead of winning.
 
Yeah that was pretty bad, when he had him down he did absolutely nothing to improve position or do any damage. I was very disappointed in him and he was clearly outclassing roszen on the feet and absolutely could have got the job but played it safe. I get it bc he lost back to back but damn man this fight did nothing for your stock.
 
Ngannou played a very safe style following his lost to stipe for their first fight, vintage pavlo will come back...
 
Rozen sometimes drags boring fights out of certain guys in defeat. Blaydes, Gane and now Sergei all had duds against him despite being ahead the entire time. Can't forget that Jair has like 89 KB fights and an 87% KO rate in MMA.
 
