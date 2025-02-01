Pavlovich abandoned his style to play it safe

Just finished watching this and Pavlovich is falling into the common trap that many fighters who take a KO lost fall into, so now every fight is gonna take everything super cautious because you could get KO'd like against Tom Aspinall terrible strategy moving forward with his career, the truth is Pav could have destroyed Rozenstruit in the first round but instead plays it safe.





He won't be champion or have a chance against Aspinall with that strategy, more than likely will get finished by someone who isn't playing it safe trying to just scrape by, this is common fighters fight not to lose instead of winning.