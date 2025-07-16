Paulo intends on calling out Khamzat after win. Cites Khamzat threatening his wife as the reason for beef

Paulo Costa vows to call out Khamzat Chimaev after UFC 318, furious after alleged DM threats

UFC 318's Paulo Costa still has Khamzat Chimaev very much in his sights.
"I have tried to fight him for a long time. Since we had a beef inside the [UFC] PI, and he has been avoiding fighting me for a long time. He always says no, and UFC has tried to put this match [together] for a long time. Like two years ago. They always say, 'OK, Chimaev says no. He don't want to fight you. He wants to fight anybody at 185 [pounds], but he doesn't [want to] fight you.' Then they couldn't finish the deal and I got the surgery on my elbow, so in that week he sent a message for my girl, Tamara. He acted like a woman. He said some bad s***s, something like, 'I'm going to be your husband and I'm going to do bad things.' But he said for her and not for me.
They were already scheduled to fight once and.. Costa pulled out.

Since then, Chimaev has climbed too far past him on the ladder for another attempt at this matchup to make sense.
 
"he has been avoiding fighting me for a long time. He always says no"

Could have something to do with Khamzat chasing a title and Paulo having lost 4 of his past 5 fights in the UFC??? The guy's hella clever on Twitter/X, not so much in real life.
 
I wanted to see this fight in 2022-23... Now Paulo needs to stay in his lane and call out other gatekeepers.
 
Khamzard said once "I kill everybody", why Costco's wife should be an exception?
#respek to a man who stands his ground and sticks to his words
 
maxypoo said:
That is haram
Indeed it is. You have to realize, religion is a thing of convenience for many. Khabib is a rare example. Khamzat is the type of guy who would say 'I will F everybody' and then 'Allahu Akbar' in the very next sentence.

Khamzat has a known history. Suarez said, he kept wanting to wrestle with her in the sauna in her bathing suit LOL
 
milliniar said:
Who would pull out of the fight first?
Costa has to be a big favourite there. Khamzat had a weird spell Covid while they were trying to book him vs Edwards but outside of that (and the Nate Diaz fiasco) he’s been pretty reliable, not very active, but reliable. Costa on the other has pulled out against like 5 or 6 different opponents, including his scheduled fight with Khamzat.

Next time Costa pulls out he should just be cut.
 
MMAFanCal said:
Indeed it is. You have to realize, religion is a thing of convenience for many. Khabib is a rare example. Khamzat is the type of guy who would say 'I will F everybody' and then 'Allahu Akbar' in the very next sentence.

Khamzat has a known history. Suarez said, he kept wanting to wrestle with her in the sauna in her bathing suit LOL
Dude better realize that he needs to control himself. So far he has...but overstep and it doesn't matter how badass you are. Johnny Law will bring however many they need with batons and shit. Tryna wrestle a chick in a sauna that's wearing a swimsuit is teetering on the edge of assault if she's not down with it.
 
i-dont-believe-you-not-believing.gif
 
richardjohnson said:
Costa has to be a big favourite there. Khamzat had a weird spell Covid while they were trying to book him vs Edwards but outside of that (and the Nate Diaz fiasco) he’s been pretty reliable, not very active, but reliable. Costa on the other has pulled out against like 5 or 6 different opponents, including his scheduled fight with Khamzat.

Next time Costa pulls out he should just be cut.
Reliable is an odd choice of descriptive term for a guy with 1/2 of his last 12 fight bookings being canceled.

Since Meerschalt

6 fights happened
6 fights canceled

1 fight in 2023
1 fight in 2024



"If you don't count when he trainwrecked a main event by unapologetically missing weight by 8 pounds and the bout that was canceled 3 times then it is only the other 2 times his bouts were canceled."

50% of the time this guy shows up all the time!!
 
