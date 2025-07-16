Paulo intends on calling out Khamzat after win. Cites Khamzat threatening his wife as the reason for beef

"I have tried to fight him for a long time. Since we had a beef inside the [UFC] PI, and he has been avoiding fighting me for a long time. He always says no, and UFC has tried to put this match [together] for a long time. Like two years ago. They always say, 'OK, Chimaev says no. He don't want to fight you. He wants to fight anybody at 185 [pounds], but he doesn't [want to] fight you.' Then they couldn't finish the deal and I got the surgery on my elbow, so in that week he sent a message for my girl, Tamara. He acted like a woman. He said some bad s***s, something like, 'I'm going to be your husband and I'm going to do bad things.' But he said for her and not for me.