News Paulo Costa's new coach on why Ferreira got turned down, says UFC will make him top 5 in two divisions with a win at LHW

Costa moved his camp to have veteran trainer Andre Benkei as his head coach at UFC Gym Largo. Surrounded by a new group of trainers and partners, “Borrachinha” decided to pass on the agreement to face middleweight Brunno Ferreira in March. Instead he's going up to 205 pounds and will take on Murzakanov there.

“‘Borrachinha’ is focused on becoming world champion,” Benkei told MMA Fighting. “He wants to become world champion within a year. The guy is giving up everything, he doesn’t even live at home coming to Florida. His mind is ready for this now.”

Benkei praises Ferreira as “an excellent fighter,” but makes it clear “that fight wouldn’t add anything to the project of becoming champion.”

"Paulo didn’t even sign the contract," Benkei said. “He only agreed to fight, discussed the setting, because they didn’t give us any option in the top 10 or top 5. But on that day he said ‘Alright, let’s look at this fight,’ two top-ranked fighters got booked. If those guys weren’t available to us, how did they end up fighting? He was a bit upset with the UFC and let them know."

“So the UFC tried to adjust things and said, ‘Look, let’s do this. You want to fight at 205? Cause we’ll give you one chance. If you win this fight, you get a top-5 spot in both divisions and you can move forward in both and go for the title in either one if you want.’ That’s a challenge worth taking because I think he’s ready. ‘Borrachinha’ has that eye of the tiger now, so let’s go! That’s why he moved up. We’re moving up to become champion in both divisions. To make history. As he told me ’I don’t just want to win, I want to make history.’”

Benkei continues, "I’ve never trained a guy with a physical reaction like his. I had never seen it. Extremely fast in his responses, you know? What would take me six months to a year with others, I develop with him in three months. We didn’t do a full camp, only a partial one because we were heading into a fight and I didn’t even reach the final phase of accelerating the athlete. But without that phase he already had astonishing speed."

“I don’t believe anyone matches his strength at 185, and at light heavyweight, honestly, maybe not either. This kid is unbelievably strong. That’s feedback from the wrestlers training with him, usually from the higher weight class, and from Yuri, who’s a monster on the ground. He’s almost impossible to hold down. The guy’s hips weigh a ton. He gained serious strength in this time with us. And most importantly, his speed is impressive.”

“In one of his sparring sessions with a kid from kickboxing, he threw a jab and a kick from the same side so fast — without power, he didn’t want to hurt or knock the guy out — but there was no way around it, it was an instant flash knockdown,” Benkel said.

The doors are still open to return to middleweight with this deal, Benkei stated. In fact, the plan is to call out a specific middleweight after UFC 327, but he doesn’t plan on revealing the name until his hand is raised in Miami.
 
I like Costa but he's most likely getting knocked out by Murzakanov here. I don't see him making it to a title shot in either division.
 
I like the guy and enjoy watching him fight but can't pretend that Izzy dry humping him didnt reduce his aura by a massive amount lol
 
I assume he means Strickland and Hernandez were not options for him. I wonder if they said no or if the UFC was telling him no because they already were planning that fight.
 
What's Benkei's background? I think I've seen him at the blackzillians on TUF.
He's around boxing coaches and gyms. Seems to have some background there as well.
What's his record and fighters?

He trained Mo Usman who got caught and wasn't very good.

Azamat can punch and Paulo has no one punch knockout power, he is a swarmer.
Paulo is the better kicker though, so he better throws a lot of calf kicks first, threatens with takedowns and avoid the infight for 10 minutes.

Without a good takedown from Costa, Azamat most likely knocks Costa out, because of Paulo's shitty reach
 
Tito Tapped said:
I assume he means Strickland and Hernandez were not options for him. I wonder if they said no or if the UFC was telling him no because they already were planning that fight.


Strickland & Hernandez are top 5 fighters and Strickland already beat him, Hernandez shouldn't have to fight down in the rankings. Neither make sense to fight Costa.
 
