Costa moved his camp to have veteran trainer Andre Benkei as his head coach at UFC Gym Largo. Surrounded by a new group of trainers and partners, “Borrachinha” decided to pass on the agreement to face middleweight Brunno Ferreira in March. Instead he's going up to 205 pounds and will take on Murzakanov there.



“‘Borrachinha’ is focused on becoming world champion,” Benkei told MMA Fighting. “He wants to become world champion within a year. The guy is giving up everything, he doesn’t even live at home coming to Florida. His mind is ready for this now.”



Benkei praises Ferreira as “an excellent fighter,” but makes it clear “that fight wouldn’t add anything to the project of becoming champion.”



"Paulo didn’t even sign the contract," Benkei said. “He only agreed to fight, discussed the setting, because they didn’t give us any option in the top 10 or top 5. But on that day he said ‘Alright, let’s look at this fight,’ two top-ranked fighters got booked. If those guys weren’t available to us, how did they end up fighting? He was a bit upset with the UFC and let them know."



“So the UFC tried to adjust things and said, ‘Look, let’s do this. You want to fight at 205? Cause we’ll give you one chance. If you win this fight, you get a top-5 spot in both divisions and you can move forward in both and go for the title in either one if you want.’ That’s a challenge worth taking because I think he’s ready. ‘Borrachinha’ has that eye of the tiger now, so let’s go! That’s why he moved up. We’re moving up to become champion in both divisions. To make history. As he told me ’I don’t just want to win, I want to make history.’”



Benkei continues, "I’ve never trained a guy with a physical reaction like his. I had never seen it. Extremely fast in his responses, you know? What would take me six months to a year with others, I develop with him in three months. We didn’t do a full camp, only a partial one because we were heading into a fight and I didn’t even reach the final phase of accelerating the athlete. But without that phase he already had astonishing speed."



“I don’t believe anyone matches his strength at 185, and at light heavyweight, honestly, maybe not either. This kid is unbelievably strong. That’s feedback from the wrestlers training with him, usually from the higher weight class, and from Yuri, who’s a monster on the ground. He’s almost impossible to hold down. The guy’s hips weigh a ton. He gained serious strength in this time with us. And most importantly, his speed is impressive.”



“In one of his sparring sessions with a kid from kickboxing, he threw a jab and a kick from the same side so fast — without power, he didn’t want to hurt or knock the guy out — but there was no way around it, it was an instant flash knockdown,” Benkel said.



The doors are still open to return to middleweight with this deal, Benkei stated. In fact, the plan is to call out a specific middleweight after UFC 327, but he doesn’t plan on revealing the name until his hand is raised in Miami.