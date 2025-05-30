Eric Albarracin exclusively for Telecom Asia Sport:“We prepared for the Paulo Costa vs. Chimaev fight in Abu Dhabi, and we studied Khamzat. Chimaev has only had a few fightsin the middleweight division while du Plessis has shown that he improves for each round. His fight against Chimaev is another fightthat piques my interest. I believe Khamzat will win in the first two rounds, but as the fight progresses into the later rounds, I think Iwill favor du Plessis. Kamaru Usman had one of his best performances with Khamzat, despite only having a week to prepare.”"The fight against du Plessis will be tough for Chimaev. This is a big step-up, a challenge for him that people have been calling for.Since he grabbed that mic and said 'I'm going to kill everyone'. Well, now we get to see if he can beat du Plessis. I'd like to see that.But I have trained with Russians, and you know, I see how they train. And they eat right, sleep, dedicate themselves to God. Andyou know, Khamzat seems to be the same way. Their secret in Russia is that they don't have many distractions."