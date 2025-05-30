Media Paulo Costa's coach says DDP will be tough for Chimaev "a big step-up"

1748621746345.webp

Eric Albarracin exclusively for Telecom Asia Sport:

“We prepared for the Paulo Costa vs. Chimaev fight in Abu Dhabi, and we studied Khamzat. Chimaev has only had a few fights
in the middleweight division while du Plessis has shown that he improves for each round. His fight against Chimaev is another fight
that piques my interest. I believe Khamzat will win in the first two rounds, but as the fight progresses into the later rounds, I think I
will favor du Plessis. Kamaru Usman had one of his best performances with Khamzat, despite only having a week to prepare.”

"The fight against du Plessis will be tough for Chimaev. This is a big step-up, a challenge for him that people have been calling for.
Since he grabbed that mic and said 'I'm going to kill everyone'. Well, now we get to see if he can beat du Plessis. I'd like to see that.
But I have trained with Russians, and you know, I see how they train. And they eat right, sleep, dedicate themselves to God. And
you know, Khamzat seems to be the same way. Their secret in Russia is that they don't have many distractions."
 
Kwic said:
That awkward moment where Cejudo fired the coach on camera.
Click to expand...
Thomas-F-Wilson-Back-to-the-Future-02242403-fbb3a069935f47f8b51d22c2be46cd0a.jpg

Looks like one of the bullies from back to the future <,<
 
”Kamaru Usman had one of his best performances with Khamzat, despite only having a week to prepare.”

I’m sorry, what? What did he just say?

<36>

That was probably the worst Usman has ever looked in any fight (in the UFC). He almost got killed in the 1st, dominated from the opening bell and got 0 offense going.

Then Chimaev apparently got injured and gassed from the 1st round berzerkerism, so the rest of the fight both guys looked bad. Ugly swinging with pretty much zero to show for it.

Yea anyway, the start of the fight is where Khamzat shines so we’ll see what DDP can do to stop it. That’s what makes it so interesting. We’ve never seen (pretty much) anyone throw themselves at people like Khamzat does and we’ve never seen DDP defend takedowns like his life depended on it. How do they look when they lock horns? I’m looking forward to seeing it!
 
