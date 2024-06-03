Paulo Costa

BowserJr

BowserJr

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Oct 27, 2006
Messages
8,546
Reaction score
2,358
How disappointing is this guy. He was undefeated looking like a beast. After Izzy he looks lost.

IMO Izzy took his soul. Had he fought Izzy like he did Sean he would've done better (probably lose by decision).

Had he fought Sean like he did Izzy he probably gets a TKO victory. Guy has poor game plans that's for sure
 
Honestly I think he probably spends too much time trying to sculpt a nice beach body and doing bodybuilding programs rather than focusing on fighting
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
Media Sean Offered "Less Than 200k/200k" Declined Paulo Costa - UPDATE: Sean's Pay RESOLVED, Accepts Paulo Costa
6 7 8
Replies
150
Views
6K
FreedomCricket
FreedomCricket

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,532
Messages
55,635,908
Members
174,864
Latest member
Cauã masagão

Share this page

Back
Top