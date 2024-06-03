Paulo Costa

BowserJr
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Oct 27, 2006
- Messages
- 8,546
- Reaction score
- 2,358
How disappointing is this guy. He was undefeated looking like a beast. After Izzy he looks lost.
IMO Izzy took his soul. Had he fought Izzy like he did Sean he would've done better (probably lose by decision).
Had he fought Sean like he did Izzy he probably gets a TKO victory. Guy has poor game plans that's for sure
IMO Izzy took his soul. Had he fought Izzy like he did Sean he would've done better (probably lose by decision).
Had he fought Sean like he did Izzy he probably gets a TKO victory. Guy has poor game plans that's for sure