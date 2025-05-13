WoozyFailGuy said: Costa will surely make the lists for "quickest falls from grace"

Guy was never the same after the hump. Click to expand...

He had a ton of potential, but I don't think he was ever stylistically proven against a variety of stylistically elite opponents. His early start was kind of a cake-walk and then he had a couple tough fights before his title shot.UFC career to start was:Garreth McLellan = Before Costa was 1-3 with his only win over Bubba Bush, basically spoon-fed for a highlight and as low-level as it gets in the UFC. Ended up 1-5 in the UFC.Oluwale Bamgbose = Cool weird fighter with insane build but no proven elite skills or strategy, prone to gassing because of being pure muscle. 1-2 before Costa with his only win over Daniel Sarafian (decent fighter but nothing special). Ended up 1-4 in the UFC.Johnny Hendricks = Got him at the end of his "Pig Rigg" run - was 2-5 after winning the title before Costa, 1-4 before fighting Costa with the only win a decision over an old and declining Hector Lombard. Taking a shell of a man that has no business fighting any longer and putting him down was downright sad.Uriah Hall = An elite athlete with skills but no confidence or head for the game - was 1-3 before fighting Costa with the only win against Krzysztof Jotko in a fight he was losing badly if I remember correctly. Was a good prototype fight for Adesanya though, since Adesanya was also a technical out-fighter but with way better footwork/variety/volume/mental game even though less power. Good win despite the run of form.Yoel Romero = Even though old and declining this was truly an elite win and one of (if not the best) fights of the year, I was there live and it was bonkers. In my opinion Romero edged it but it was razor close and will never forget Romero eating and surviving the flushest shin-to-chin head kick I've ever seen and not even getting dropped. A special fight and a special win that showed if you wanted to stand and bang with Costa he had the chin and heart to take on anyone.I will say I had him beating Vettori, if you score fights on damage/as a whole there is no way you wouldn't rather be Costa after that fight. But it's still tainted by him pretending to cut weight and then asking for it at 195 then 205 and getting to fight at a different weight class entirely (a 20 lb increase at that), yet somehow failing to win over the judges.Which means his only real losses are Izzy in his prime, a declined but still dangerous Whittaker, and Strickland, which are 3 champions. So it's really kind of a story of wasted potential - maybe he lost his mental game after the Izzy fight, maybe the constant fight-negotiating and not wanting to play ball with the UFC got to him, maybe a combination of things including other unknown factors (i.e. injuries).Just leaves a bad taste in your mouth because after the Romero fight it felt like this guy was destined to put on all-time bangers for years to come, and outside of a couple rounds against Vettori where he gamed the system with a fake weight-cut he really never showed up at that level again.