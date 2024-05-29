Media Paulo Costa throws first pitch at New York Mets game *Update: now with video*

He will cross over to baseball like Jordan but unlike Jordan he will have a successful baseball career.
 
I can throw and catch....
With my right hand.

I don't do that leftie catcher mitt shit. Left hand is retarded. I rely on rightie.
Shut up!
 
I’m surprised he got to throw first pitch in a mlb game - figured nobody in America would know him other then mma fans
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
Media Sean Offered "Less Than 200k/200k" Declined Paulo Costa - UPDATE: Sean's Pay RESOLVED, Accepts Paulo Costa
6 7 8
Replies
150
Views
6K
FreedomCricket
FreedomCricket

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,176
Messages
55,610,045
Members
174,851
Latest member
kwaszak

Share this page

Back
Top