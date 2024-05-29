svmr_db
Silver Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2019
- Messages
- 14,840
- Reaction score
- 55,538
Definitely should have showed up in a tank top, short gym shorts, with a fanny packDressing all classy to a Mets game? Lol
And a 6 pack of Schlitz hanging from a belt loopDefinitely should have showed up in a tank top, short gym shorts, with a fanny pack
He did better than Carly Rae Jepsen did lmaoBro can not throw a baseball..
Bro how gay do you think we are?He did better than Carly Rae Jepsen did lmao
I hope he didn’t bababooey it