Paulo Costa stops demanding Chimaev, now open to fight (also says KC didn't damage with crank)

I think this turned out a hard pill to swallow for Costa, who got outstruck and his attacks stifled by Rob.

Imagine Costa calling somebody else disconcerted. "He was lucky enough that Rob broke the jaw before" lmao!



Oh well, he can finally move on and go for a more suiting match-up
 
He is funny but also delusional and largely irrelevant.
 
Lol

He don't want that smoke no more. Not sure if he should bave told everybody via social media to though.
 
Other than the Izzy fight, Costa has never been finished and is still a tough fight for most. However, he better pull something spectacular nex fight because another loss will remove him from rankings completely. Izzy ruined that man.
 
Costa is 1-4 in his last 5 and hasn't won in 2 years. The man should not be fighting anyone with a number next to their name.
 
Still believe in my boy Paulo, one more run AcaiChads
 
Feed him Bo Nickal or Shara some of the upcoming fighters.

He has lost 4 of his last 5 fights and is on his way out of the UFC at this point. He is also 34.. He is stiff as a wood and beyond washed
 
I still laugh at how this goof came in 40 pounds overweight against Vettori

<{MingNope}>
 
He should probably win some fights first. 1 and 4 in the past 4 years. Lots of other fighters get their walking papers for less.
 
