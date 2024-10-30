Unheralded Truth
I think this turned out a hard pill to swallow for Costa, who got outstruck and his attacks stifled by Rob.
Imagine Costa calling somebody else disconcerted. "He was lucky enough that Rob broke the jaw before" lmao!
Oh well, he can finally move on and go for a more suiting match-up
