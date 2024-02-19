Media Paulo Costa speaks after losing to Robert Whittaker

flowoftruth said:
bro which fight did you watch ?
Apart from the end of the first round it was one way traffic the whole fight
One way traffic? Bro was chasing Whit around the ring for three rounds who just spammed kicks from out of range. Whits face looked like it was put through a meat grinder by the end of the fight.

The only reason that fight was even remotely fun is because Costa pressured all fight.
 
Fact Checker said:
One way traffic? Bro was chasing Whit around the ring for three rounds who just spammed kicks from out of range. Whits face looked like it was put through a meat grinder by the end of the fight.

The only reason that fight was even remotely fun is because Costa pressured
Disagree. Some of those combos from Whittaker need to be viewed in slo-mo. No doubt Paulos got one hell of a chin, but Whittaker actually surprised me with how technical a striker he is. I now understand why fans are so high on him.
 
Ahem said:
Disagree. Some of those combos from Whittaker need to be viewed in slo-mo. No doubt Paulos got one hell of a chin, but Whittaker actually surprised me with how technical a striker he is. I now understand why fans are so high on him.
I agree about Costas chin, but I partially disagree on Whits striking. He no longer commits to his striking anymore, he’s offensively clean but his defense is bad and hes become gunshy after being dropped in almost every fight since Romero. I think it contributes to him point fighting, he’s getting hurt in fights and doing the bare minimum to eek out decisions.


Look at Constance face, bro doesn’t even look like he was in a fight last night while Whit looked like a half assembled Mr. potatohead
 
Fact Checker said:
One way traffic? Bro was chasing Whit around the ring for three rounds who just spammed kicks from out of range. Whits face looked like it was put through a meat grinder by the end of the fight.

The only reason that fight was even remotely fun is because Costa pressured all fight.
Besides the spinning heel kick that would have finished almost any MW, Rob was pitching a shutout.

He was faster than Costa, he hit Costa with combos both blitzing in and when Costa would pressure. He kept Costa from settling down by going after his lead leg whenever he could. Rob dealt with Costa's pressure really well. Rob was one step ahead of Paulo all night.

Saying that all Rob did was spam kicks from out of range is not fair.

Having said that, I have to give credit to Costa. He came in looking really good off of a huge layoff. Which tells me he wasn't just laying around and that he was actually training seriously.

He has a hell of a chin, he ate a bunch of Robs straights and hooks. He clearly has power and showed nice jabs that rocked Robs head back a few times.

The main opportunities in this fight is that he didn't throw combos and that he did not punish Rob on the counter. Rob blitzed in a few times and was in no-mans land begging to be countered, but Costa didn't have it.
 
The Siege said:
Besides the spinning heel kick that would have finished almost any MW, Rob was pitching a shutout.

He was faster than Costa, he hit Costa with combos both blitzing in and when Costa would pressure. He kept Costa from settling down by going after his lead leg whenever he could. Rob dealt with Costa's pressure really well. Rob was one step ahead of Paulo all night.

Saying that all Rob did was spam kicks from out of range is not fair.

Having said that, I have to give credit to Costa. He came in looking really good off of a huge layoff. Which tells me he wasn't just laying around and that he was actually training seriously.

He has a hell of a chin, he ate a bunch of Robs straights and hooks. He clearly has power and showed nice jabs that rocked Robs head back a few times.

The main opportunities in this fight is that he didn't throw combos and that he did not punish Rob on the counter. Rob blitzed in a few times and was in no-mans land begging to be countered, but Costa didn't have it.
Watch the fight again, Rob got pieced by the jab all fight. Costa was actually sitting on his punches which is why he was busting Whit up while Whit was noncommittal on his strikes throwing them while moving with no sting on them.
 
That fight was his for the taking. Almost took Bobby out in the first. Maybe he should’ve blitzed him in R2.
 
