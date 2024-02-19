Fact Checker said: One way traffic? Bro was chasing Whit around the ring for three rounds who just spammed kicks from out of range. Whits face looked like it was put through a meat grinder by the end of the fight.



The only reason that fight was even remotely fun is because Costa pressured all fight. Click to expand...

Besides the spinning heel kick that would have finished almost any MW, Rob was pitching a shutout.He was faster than Costa, he hit Costa with combos both blitzing in and when Costa would pressure. He kept Costa from settling down by going after his lead leg whenever he could. Rob dealt with Costa's pressure really well. Rob was one step ahead of Paulo all night.Saying that all Rob did was spam kicks from out of range is not fair.Having said that, I have to give credit to Costa. He came in looking really good off of a huge layoff. Which tells me he wasn't just laying around and that he was actually training seriously.He has a hell of a chin, he ate a bunch of Robs straights and hooks. He clearly has power and showed nice jabs that rocked Robs head back a few times.The main opportunities in this fight is that he didn't throw combos and that he did not punish Rob on the counter. Rob blitzed in a few times and was in no-mans land begging to be countered, but Costa didn't have it.