Paulo Costa shows how he gonna beat Khamzat

Stuff his takedowns and strike? This is revolutionary... why has no-one ever tried this before?
 
hbombbisping said:
So he's describing basic sprawl and brawl style as if nobody has tried lol

He's delusional Rockhold took him down

Khamzat's wrestling is leagues ahead of anyone at MW
He didnt get taken down, he got reversed with 30 seconds left. Also landed on his back when he tried to throw a spin kick, was on his back for like 5 seconds before he reversed the position. While Paulo Costa may not be the best fighter, he may the guy with the skillset to give Chimaev problems. Very physically strong, as was Dricus, but more than that, he can move, he´s as athletic as they come, he´s very durable, hits hard, aggressive, but Chimaevs grappling and ability to close the distance may be so good that it doesnt even matter. Would be a fun one though!
 
Givvee said:
He didnt get taken down, he got reversed with 30 seconds left. Also landed on his back when he tried to throw a spin kick, was on his back for like 5 seconds before he reversed the position. While Paulo Costa may not be the best fighter, he may the guy with the skillset to give Chimaev problems. Very physically strong, as was Dricus, but more than that, he can move, he´s as athletic as they come, he´s very durable, hits hard, aggressive, but Chimaevs grappling and ability to close the distance may be so good that it doesnt even matter. Would be a fun one though!
Costa got controlled on the ground by the corpse of Luke.

Rob and Dricus are very hard to hold down and Khamzat did easily. Costa is not a champion level fighter but it would be funny to see Khamzat bully him.
 
You know what ? Just make DDP vs Costa, and if Paulo manages to win, make it happen Dana.
 
Givvee said:
He didnt get taken down, he got reversed with 30 seconds left. Also landed on his back when he tried to throw a spin kick, was on his back for like 5 seconds before he reversed the position. While Paulo Costa may not be the best fighter, he may the guy with the skillset to give Chimaev problems. Very physically strong, as was Dricus, but more than that, he can move, he´s as athletic as they come, he´s very durable, hits hard, aggressive, but Chimaevs grappling and ability to close the distance may be so good that it doesnt even matter. Would be a fun one though!
This has been exactly my thoughts. Costa has proven to be very beatable but Borz is the only guy that fights the way he does at MW.

Costa skillset and strengths might MIGHT be the best challenge for it.
Would be interesting IMO
 
The build up to this fight would be hilarious so I'm all for it but Khamzat erases Costa.
 
I would bet he Paul Daleys himself out of the company after the fight.
 
