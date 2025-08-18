Paulo Costa shows how he gonna beat Khamzat

So he's describing basic sprawl and brawl style as if nobody has tried lol
He's delusional Rockhold took him down
Khamzat's wrestling is leagues ahead of anyone at MW
Costa got controlled on the ground by the corpse of Luke.He didnt get taken down, he got reversed with 30 seconds left. Also landed on his back when he tried to throw a spin kick, was on his back for like 5 seconds before he reversed the position. While Paulo Costa may not be the best fighter, he may the guy with the skillset to give Chimaev problems. Very physically strong, as was Dricus, but more than that, he can move, he´s as athletic as they come, he´s very durable, hits hard, aggressive, but Chimaevs grappling and ability to close the distance may be so good that it doesnt even matter. Would be a fun one though!
