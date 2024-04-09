Media Paulo Costa: "Sean Strickland Refused To Fight In June" - Sean Fires Back Offered "Less Than 200k/200k" To Fight

Black9

Black9

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
496
Reaction score
2,654
Anyone else shocked how less he's getting paid considering he's probably one of the top "stars" right now?




 
Black9 said:
Anyone else shocked how less he's getting paid considering he's probably one of the top "stars" right now?
Click to expand...

No?

The UFC pays out less than 15% of revenue to fighter pay and that includes travel, insurance, per diem, even the stupid Performance Institute.

Fans who weirdly boot lick the UFC don't think how many awesome fights we're missing because they are insanely cheap. Sean is a legit headliner, former world champion who dethroned one of the biggest names in the sport, and he's getting less than 200k to show.

That is such bad pay at this level its hard to describe to people who don't understand revenues. Fighter pay is one of their only actual COGS, its their product. The margins the UFC makes is astonishing and its by paying these guys peanuts.
 
This is why they settled the anti-trust lawsuit. Keep business of exploitation of their "independent contractor" talent cruising right along.
 
Black9 said:
Anyone else shocked how less he's getting paid considering he's probably one of the top "stars" right now?




Click to expand...

giphy.gif
 
So he's saying his base contract is shit and not worth it to fight Costa on 7 weeks notice
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,586
Messages
55,369,089
Members
174,753
Latest member
joshharper

Share this page

Back
Top