Black9 said: Anyone else shocked how less he's getting paid considering he's probably one of the top "stars" right now? Click to expand...

No?The UFC pays out less than 15% of revenue to fighter pay and that includes travel, insurance, per diem, even the stupid Performance Institute.Fans who weirdly boot lick the UFC don't think how many awesome fights we're missing because they are insanely cheap. Sean is a legit headliner, former world champion who dethroned one of the biggest names in the sport, and he's getting less than 200k to show.That is such bad pay at this level its hard to describe to people who don't understand revenues. Fighter pay is one of their only actual COGS, its their product. The margins the UFC makes is astonishing and its by paying these guys peanuts.