



Cliffs:



- Does not believe he ever missed weight. Against Vittori, he fought at 205 lbs at catchweight so he does not consider it missed weight (LOL)

- Wants to finish the fight. Would chase his opponent looking for a finish from the start.

- UFC and him worked out their disagreements. Dispute was over pay.

- After many years of bitterness with UFC and asking to be released from his contract, now praising UFC a lot and how they are helping his weight cut. His weight is on-point

- Extremely upset with Khamzat over threatening messages to his wife. Wants to hurt him badly. Will call out the fight, if he wins this weekend.

- Asked for prediction on Khamzat vs Dricus, he says hard to predict. If he had to put money on someone, he would put it on Dricus Duplessis.

- Promised fans he will make weight this weekend and will do his best to win the fight.