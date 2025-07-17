Media Paulo Costa looking dialed in for UFC 318

Cliffs:

- Does not believe he ever missed weight. Against Vittori, he fought at 205 lbs at catchweight so he does not consider it missed weight (LOL)
- Wants to finish the fight. Would chase his opponent looking for a finish from the start.
- UFC and him worked out their disagreements. Dispute was over pay.
- After many years of bitterness with UFC and asking to be released from his contract, now praising UFC a lot and how they are helping his weight cut. His weight is on-point
- Extremely upset with Khamzat over threatening messages to his wife. Wants to hurt him badly. Will call out the fight, if he wins this weekend.
- Asked for prediction on Khamzat vs Dricus, he says hard to predict. If he had to put money on someone, he would put it on Dricus Duplessis.
- Promised fans he will make weight this weekend and will do his best to win the fight.
 
He's gonna get his ass kicked. One of the most overrated fighters in UFC history.
 
