Paulo Costa just keeps getting angrier at Chimaev

Unheralded Truth

May 14, 2017
4,146
8,332


As you all know, Costa took his opportunity during the UFC 318 post-fight press conference to say that he wants Chimaev next. Then complained about DM's to his manager/partner
ahead of their scrapped bout in Abu Dhabi, so with that history it's a "fight that must happen" according to the Brazilian fighter.

Chimaev replied in a comment section of a post on social media about Paulo's call-out. And this has now, apparently, infuriated Paulo who takes things even further:

"Khamzat, he's a coward... He's a c*nt! He's a c*nt! He has no courage to ever, ever, ever, never send a message just for me," Costa said. "He can never talk to me directly. Will he
ever look me in the eyes? No, because he's a coward. People need to understand that. Open your eyes and see that he so fucking fear my presence."

"And I can see this very clear in my mind right now, how our fight would go. He'll be very stressful, anxious then add anger against me. Once the fight start, he will faint some punches
and then shoot on my legs. So, I'm going to spend some time defending his takedown, he's going to try to push, push, push, and I think after one minute, maybe one and a half, he will
be exhausted. His arms and shoulders will be heavy like a heavyweight. Then he realizes he won't put my back on the mat, and he will be heavy and slow. Okay, maybe I'm not going to
finish him in the very first round. I'm going to let him gas out everything that he had until he be like a dead man walking in the second round. Then I'm going to spam his belly with only
front kicks, with body shots until I see he wants to give up. But then I'm going to start to hit his face just to make him uglier than he is."

Submission radio then ask him what he will do if the UFC don't book this fight?

“I need to fight him in this life in some way. If he retires before we face off, I think this is still very possible. But then I need to find him in some restaurant, or in their parking lot. Or you know,
I need to find another place to fix my business, handle my deal with him. I’m coming for you. You know that I will not lie for anyone. I don’t need that. You know who I am", Paulo Costa concludes.
 
A lot of good things comes from festering in anger.

I see this whole thing going very well for Costa.
He seems to really have things figured out.

[x] negotiating without leverage
[x] making decisions based on anger/emotion
[x] airing out his dirty laundry publicly
 
Does he not realize how far away from a titleshot, or a #1 contender fight, he really is?

This seems like a waste of energy, he should focus on getting a realistic fight booked and string together a winstreak.
 
I'm sure Costa will try to pull some shit mid fight week so I hope they keep this guy far away from Khamzat during fight week.
 
sounds just like every other barely ranked guy looking to leapfrog.
 
Paulo needs to fight more. He is honestly another 2-3 fights away from a contender shot. He lost against good guys but he is barely top ten now. He is closer to 11-15. He should be calling out Allen, Fluffy or Cannonier.
 
Calling Khamzat a coward when he pulled out of their scheduled fight is hilarious. If not for trolling on twitter Costa would be completely irrelevant.
 
conor-mcgregor.gif
 
NoSmilez said:
Paulo needs to fight more. He is honestly another 2-3 fights away from a contender shot. He lost against good guys but he is barely top ten now. He is closer to 11-15. He should be calling out Allen, Fluffy or Cannonier.
Chimaev isn't the champ. If he loses to DDP I can see Costa getting a shot at him.

He's a relatively big name and somewhat marketable, the UFC likes that.
 
He's 2-4 in the last five years. I don't know what happened to Costa, if he had some health issues or just fought better competition.
 
188912345 said:
Does he not realize how far away from a titleshot, or a #1 contender fight, he really is?

This seems like a waste of energy, he should focus on getting a realistic fight booked and string together a winstreak.
This is the UFC bud. He can get a title fight by just jumping in the cage and pushing the winner after the fight.
 
Chagaev said:
He's 2-4 in the last five years. I don't know what happened to Costa, if he had some health issues or just fought better competition.
he is not very good, that's what happened. and he is a complete fraud, not funny, kind of a douche.
 
