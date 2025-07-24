



As you all know, Costa took his opportunity during the UFC 318 post-fight press conference to say that he wants Chimaev next. Then complained about DM's to his manager/partner

ahead of their scrapped bout in Abu Dhabi, so with that history it's a "fight that must happen" according to the Brazilian fighter.



Chimaev replied in a comment section of a post on social media about Paulo's call-out. And this has now, apparently, infuriated Paulo who takes things even further:



"Khamzat, he's a coward... He's a c*nt! He's a c*nt! He has no courage to ever, ever, ever, never send a message just for me," Costa said. "He can never talk to me directly. Will he

ever look me in the eyes? No, because he's a coward. People need to understand that. Open your eyes and see that he so fucking fear my presence."



"And I can see this very clear in my mind right now, how our fight would go. He'll be very stressful, anxious then add anger against me. Once the fight start, he will faint some punches

and then shoot on my legs. So, I'm going to spend some time defending his takedown, he's going to try to push, push, push, and I think after one minute, maybe one and a half, he will

be exhausted. His arms and shoulders will be heavy like a heavyweight. Then he realizes he won't put my back on the mat, and he will be heavy and slow. Okay, maybe I'm not going to

finish him in the very first round. I'm going to let him gas out everything that he had until he be like a dead man walking in the second round. Then I'm going to spam his belly with only

front kicks, with body shots until I see he wants to give up. But then I'm going to start to hit his face just to make him uglier than he is."



Submission radio then ask him what he will do if the UFC don't book this fight?



“I need to fight him in this life in some way. If he retires before we face off, I think this is still very possible. But then I need to find him in some restaurant, or in their parking lot. Or you know,

I need to find another place to fix my business, handle my deal with him. I’m coming for you. You know that I will not lie for anyone. I don’t need that. You know who I am", Paulo Costa concludes.