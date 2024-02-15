Paulo Costa: “F*** Khamzat! He needs to do something. He barely beat Usman!”

Some quotes
"He didn't beat any one in the top 15 of MW division. How can we take this guy seriously? He can barely beat Usman who is a WW. But after beef with the bro I do not want to hear his name. Fuck him. He needs to beat somebody, at least a top 10 Middleweight. I don't think he is capable to do that. Right now I am going to fight a guy more qualified than him."

Costa is absolutely correct in that he is about to fight a guy far more qualified than Khamzat. Rob is a ex-MW champ and perennial MW contender that has fought and beat some of the best in the division for many years. He is as tough of a MW fight as anyone could ask for. Costa gets a lot of shit around here (some of it rightfully so) but the reality is he has fought Romero, Izzy, Vettori, Luke and now Rob….who has Khamzat fought at MW to lay claim to any damn thing?
 
Khamzat has still done more than whatever Costa has done recently.
Thats true
Since 2020, Khamzat has 7 wins against Usman, Holland, Burns etc
Costa has beaten just Luke Rockhold and has 2 losses since then, and a win against Romero in 2019
 
Lol at talking down on somebody for beating Usman, as if he wasn't one of the biggest names in the sport when it happened.

I bet Paulo want us to praise him for his "all-out action" performance vs Rockhold, though
 
