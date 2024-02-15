Paulo Costa: “F*** Khamzat! He needs to do something. He barely beat Usman!”

Davidjacksonjones
Some quotes
"He didn't beat any one in the top 15 of MW division. How can we take this guy seriously? He can barely beat Usman who is a WW. But after beef with the bro I do not want to hear his name. Fuck him. He needs to beat somebody, at least a top 10 Middleweight. I don't think he is capable to do that. Right now I am going to fight a guy more qualified than him."
timestamped
