  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Paulie goes off on the TKO/Saudi deal

Love Paulie. Easily my favorite commentator in the game. I do wish he thought racism is real and kept his Showtime gig. Would love to debate the man.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Expect young fighters on long restrictive contracts until they have it all sewn up, then turki can take a back seat as the top fighters will be duking it out for 3 or 4 mil.
 
CobraCmndr6193 said:
Love Paulie. Easily my favorite commentator in the game. I do wish he thought racism is real and kept his Showtime gig. Would love to debate the man.
Click to expand...
Racism in the form of DEI is very much real but we're trying to fix that now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
News Saudi Boxing League, Run By TKO
2 3
Replies
54
Views
1K
Dr Fong
D
tymikeson
TKO Group partners with Saudis to form new boxing promotion
Replies
10
Views
126
burningspear
burningspear

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,754
Messages
56,986,068
Members
175,486
Latest member
DaCrippler

Share this page

Back
Top