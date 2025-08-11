  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Paul McCartney was the worst Beatle

Super hot take and I know a bunch of you are going to shit on me for it but I was listening to some old music and it dawned on me that I've never heard a Paul McCartney song that I liked. Except for Say say say, which the one he did with Michael Jackson. And then there are a few Beatles songs I like too, but obviously those were collaborations with the other band members.

But his solo work is shit. Simply having a wonderful Christmas time is one of the most annoying and repetitive songs ever. Live and let die is so bad that I can't even enjoy the guns 'n roses cover of it, even though I love GNR. Band on the run has one good riff during the "if I ever get out of here" part, but then he ruins it by completely changing it into a different song that's very bland. He should've made that one guitar riff into it's own song, but he ruined it.

And I find a play list online of Paul's greatest hits and I listened just looking for one song I like and I can't find it.

Music is subjective and all that but it's strange that everyone thinks he was maybe the best Beatle (although many say it was Lennon), whereas I can't find a single good song.

There are solo songs from the other 3 that I really enjoy, even Ringo. But Paul just doesn't do it for me.

Ok now go ahead, tell me I'm crazy.
 
"A few Beatles songs"...you mean like their greatest song?


Also:







Key:
Blue = Paul McCartney
Red = Paul McCartney & John Lennon (or below, Paul McCartney & Michael Jackson)
Emboldened = #1 Hit in US or UK


The Beatles (US Top 100 Charting Hits)
  1. A Day in the Life
  2. A Hard Day’s Night
  3. Act Naturally
  4. Ain't She Sweet
  5. All You Need Is Love
  6. And I Love Her
  7. Baby's in Black
  8. Baby, You're a Rich Man
  9. Back in the USSR
  10. Blackbird
  11. Can't Buy Me Love
  12. Come Together
  13. Day Tripper
  14. Dear Prudence
  15. Do You Want to Know a Secret
  16. Don't Let Me Down
  17. Drive My Car
  18. Eight Days a Week
  19. Eleanor Rigby
  20. Free as a Bird
  21. From Me to You
  22. Get Back
  23. Golden Slumbers
  24. Got to Get You Into My Life
  25. Hello, Goodbye
  26. Help!
  27. Here Comes the Sun
  28. Hey Jude
  29. I Am the Walrus
  30. I Call Your Name
  31. I Don't Want to Spoil the Party
  32. (I Get High) With a Little Help from my Friends
  33. I Feel Fine
  34. I Saw Her Standing There
  35. I Wanna Be Your Man
  36. I Want to Hold Your Hand
  37. I'll Cry Instead
  38. I'll Follow the Sun
  39. I'm a Loser
  40. I'm Only Sleeping
  41. In My Life
  42. Lady Madonna
  43. Let It Be
  44. Long Tall Sally
  45. Love Me Do
  46. Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds
  47. Magical Mystery Tour
  48. Matchbox
  49. Maxwell's Silver Hammer
  50. Michelle
  51. My Bonnie
  52. Norwegian Wood
  53. Now and Then [#1 UK]
  54. Nowhere Man
  55. Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
  56. Octopus's Garden
  57. P.S. I Love You
  58. Paperback Writer
  59. Penny Lane
  60. Please Please Me
  61. Rain
  62. Real Love
  63. Revolution
  64. Roll Over Beethoven
  65. Rocky Raccoon
  66. Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band
  67. She's a Woman
  68. She Loves You
  69. She Said She Said
  70. Slow Down
  71. Something
  72. Strawberry Fields
  73. Taxman
  74. Thank You Girl
  75. The Ballad of John and Yoko
  76. The Long and Winding Road
  77. Ticket To Ride
  78. Twist and Shout
  79. We Can Work It Out
  80. When I'm Sixty-Four
  81. Yellow Submarine
  82. Yesterday

Other Works (US Top 100 Charting Hits, or #1 in UK)
  1. Another Day
  2. Band on the Run
  3. Coming Up
  4. Dance Tonight
  5. Ebony & Ivory ft. Stevie Wonder
  6. Getting Closer / Baby's Request
  7. Give Ireland Back to the Irish
  8. Goodnight Tonight
  9. Figure of Eight
  10. Freedom
  11. Helen Wheels
  12. Hi Hi Hi / C Moon
  13. I've Had Enough
  14. Jet
  15. Junior's Farm
  16. Let 'Em In
  17. Listen to What the Man Said
  18. Live and Let Die
  19. Letting Go
  20. London Town
  21. Maybe I'm Amazed
  22. My Brave Face
  23. My Love
  24. Mull of Kintyre [#1 UK]
  25. No More Lonely Nights
  26. Pipes of Peace [#1 UK]
  27. Press
  28. Sally G
  29. Say Say Say ft. Michael Jackson
  30. Silly Love Songs
  31. Stranglehold
  32. Take It Away
  33. The Girl is Mine (ft. by Michael Jackson)
  34. The World Tonight
  35. This One
  36. Tug of War
  37. Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey ft. Linda McCartney
  38. Venus & Mars / Rock Show
  39. With a Little Luck
  40. Wonderful Christmastime
 
