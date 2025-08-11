Paul McCartney was the worst Beatle

Super hot take and I know a bunch of you are going to shit on me for it but I was listening to some old music and it dawned on me that I've never heard a Paul McCartney song that I liked. Except for Say say say, which the one he did with Michael Jackson. And then there are a few Beatles songs I like too, but obviously those were collaborations with the other band members.



But his solo work is shit. Simply having a wonderful Christmas time is one of the most annoying and repetitive songs ever. Live and let die is so bad that I can't even enjoy the guns 'n roses cover of it, even though I love GNR. Band on the run has one good riff during the "if I ever get out of here" part, but then he ruins it by completely changing it into a different song that's very bland. He should've made that one guitar riff into it's own song, but he ruined it.



And I find a play list online of Paul's greatest hits and I listened just looking for one song I like and I can't find it.



Music is subjective and all that but it's strange that everyone thinks he was maybe the best Beatle (although many say it was Lennon), whereas I can't find a single good song.



There are solo songs from the other 3 that I really enjoy, even Ringo. But Paul just doesn't do it for me.



Ok now go ahead, tell me I'm crazy.