Paul Felder - "How does this kid even make welterweight"

Why do UFC commentators , and also ex fighters like Felder and Bisping last night, always act surprised when a fighter looks much bigger than their weight class on fight night?

They bring it up in almost every fight — saying things like, "He looks absolutely huge" , or “How does this kid even make welterweight”

But isn’t the answer obvious?



Fighters weigh in a day before the fight. That’s the whole point — they cut weight, step on the scale, and then spend the next 24 hours rehydrating and bulking back up.

There are well-known techniques fighters use to maximize this advantage.

By the time they step into the cage, many are realistically fighting a weight class above the one they officially weighed in for.

So why do the commentators keep pretending to be shocked? Is it just for show? Some kind of marketing tactic or narrative-building?

Are we really supposed to believe they don’t understand how weight cutting works?



So how does that kid even make [insert weight class here]?

Easy — he doesn’t actually fight at that weight. He just weighs it for a minute the day before.