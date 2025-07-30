hbombbisping
'I hate that!'…UFC legend scolds Ilia Topuria for alleging he'd rather vacate title than fight Arman Tsarukyan
Paul Felder believes Ilia Topuria is continuing a concerning trend amongst UFC champs.
bloodyelbow.com
10-7 Felder
“I mean the guy’s the number one contender,” Felder asserted. “And to say that you would rather relinquish the belt than fight him is- come on man, we’re getting a little carried away.
“In this generation of fighters, when they get to the top position, they are so willing to jump around weight classes and try to deny fighting guys. It’s not how it f****** works. If you’re the best and he’s not on your level and all this kind of stuff, then prove it. Just go out there and prove it, I hate that.