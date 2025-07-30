  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Paul Felder criticized UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria for avoiding a fight with Arman Tsarukyan

bloodyelbow.com

'I hate that!'…UFC legend scolds Ilia Topuria for alleging he'd rather vacate title than fight Arman Tsarukyan

Paul Felder believes Ilia Topuria is continuing a concerning trend amongst UFC champs.
bloodyelbow.com

10-7 Felder

“I mean the guy’s the number one contender,” Felder asserted. “And to say that you would rather relinquish the belt than fight him is- come on man, we’re getting a little carried away.

“In this generation of fighters, when they get to the top position, they are so willing to jump around weight classes and try to deny fighting guys. It’s not how it f****** works. If you’re the best and he’s not on your level and all this kind of stuff, then prove it. Just go out there and prove it, I hate that.
 
If I was a top rated fighter in my prime then my list of priorities would be:

1. Money
2. More Money
3. Even more money
4. Everything else.

Each top ranked fighter should take care of themselves and Paul Felder, while I like him generally speaking, can f$ck off. Fighter's careers are short and the UFC is a business. Fighters should treat their career as a business and be smart.
 
NoStoneUnturned said:
If I was a top rated fighter in my prime then my list of priorities would be:

1. Money
2. More Money
3. Even more money
4. Everything else.

Each top ranked fighter should take care of themselves and Paul Felder, while I like him generally speaking, can f$ck off. Fighter's careers are short and the UFC is a business. Fighters should treat their career as a business and be smart.
This is true but sucks as a fan because we, or at least I, want to see the best vs the best to find who is the number one at the top of the mountain.
 
usernamee said:
This is true but sucks as a fan because we, or at least I, want to see the best vs the best to find who is the number one at the top of the mountain.
contenders can't sit out for over a year and hang on to their spot in line

I don't know why Armen is allergic to fighting, but I would not fight him with all this drama either.

send him to pfl with mokaev 😆
 
The champion should fight the #1 contender, period. Felder is right. Ilia is scared of fighting Arman, let's be honest.
 
usernamee said:
This is true but sucks as a fan because we, or at least I, want to see the best vs the best to find who is the number one at the top of the mountain.
Agreed, but it's the price we pay for being a fan of combat sports. I can't blame the fighters as the UFC has become more and more "strictly business".
 
arman needs to take a fight. it's been 15 months.

The pull out was bad because arman previously had turned down 2 title shots against islam, and then pulls out last second because the stars aren't perfectly aligned for him. Since then he has been turning down every redemption fight ufc has offered him. The dude just needs to take a fight and get the ball moving.
 
He was talking similar shit about Holloway not deserving to face him at FW, then fought him anyway.

I will wait to call him a duck until we know that he's been offered the fight and turned it down.
 
He is aiming for the best LW in the planet even if he went up to WW. How can you hate that?

Also, Felder ignores that Ilia's words come from Arman pulling out of a tittle fight
 
Arman hit the fan

got suspended

didn't do the PSA

didn't make the walk for his Champ fight

bad mouths UFC whilst rolling at a Combat Karate event...

Fook Felder.

===

Meanwhile -- Ilia KO's Volk, Max and Charles.

Topuria earned his way to the top in impressive fashion -- his dedication to Greatness is worthy of respect.

Arman's path is not worthy of respect -- he's the broken part that needs to do better.
 
Eventually these ducks will deny each other's chances at advancing in the name of the low risk/ high reward and they'll get stuck. Like Ilia ducks contenders, Islam ducked Ilia and if Islam wins the belt he'll duck Ilia again.

Making money with low risk/ high reward would be the ideal for every professional in every trade, but practice has showed that you need at least a modicum of ethics and reputation on the long run.
 
NoStoneUnturned said:
If I was a top rated fighter in my prime then my list of priorities would be:

1. Money
2. More Money
3. Even more money
4. Everything else.

Each top ranked fighter should take care of themselves and Paul Felder, while I like him generally speaking, can f$ck off. Fighter's careers are short and the UFC is a business. Fighters should treat their career as a business and be smart.
True, it is an entertainment business that is hopefully just a relatively short period of the fighter/entertainers long life. I would suggest though to Mr. Topuria that it is a better business/money decision in the short and long term, to take the opposite attitude, and beg Mr. Arman to get in the Octagon with him, rather than threaten to give up, go away, or vacate. Having had a courageous attitude during his short fighting and entertaining career, will be worth far more to him and his grandchildren in his later years, than the investment he is making with his current choice of words. I support Mr. Felder's comments and his right to speak his mind.
 
McTopuria was controlled on the ground by Mitchell when Bryce got the TD.

So if Arman gets the TD he will lay on El Notorio.
 
188912345 said:
He was talking similar shit about Holloway not deserving to face him at FW, then fought him anyway.

I will wait to call him a duck until we know that he's been offered the fight and turned it down.
lol he wont be offered that fight the UFC is not going to give arman this title fight, they are going to be right to not do it, people are going to scream bloody murder, they shouldn't. I will laugh.
 
