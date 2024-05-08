Paul Craig has an awful fighting style.

I know he has some good names in his W column (Jamal Hill, Ankalaev, Shogun) but his days in the UFC are numbered. He flops on his back trying to pull guard, no offensive grappling style, he flinches, chin up in the air and he looks very weak at MW.



He has one of the meanest mug pre fight, up until Bruce Buffer intro in the octagon but as soon as the bell rings he's like a dog with his tail between his legs.



He should consider going into Polaris submission fighting. Everybody knows his game now!