Paul Craig has an awful fighting style.

I

IveBeenHere4yrs

White Belt
@White
Joined
Feb 9, 2021
Messages
144
Reaction score
287
I know he has some good names in his W column (Jamal Hill, Ankalaev, Shogun) but his days in the UFC are numbered. He flops on his back trying to pull guard, no offensive grappling style, he flinches, chin up in the air and he looks very weak at MW.

He has one of the meanest mug pre fight, up until Bruce Buffer intro in the octagon but as soon as the bell rings he's like a dog with his tail between his legs.

He should consider going into Polaris submission fighting. Everybody knows his game now!
 
Some guys don't have it in them. Craig is his own worst enemy. Should've worked on power striking a year before joining mma to be like a LHW Burns. Plenty of blueprints out there to be a success as a BJJ specialist.
 
Tweak896 said:
Some guys don't have it in them. Craig is his own worst enemy. Should've worked on power striking a year before joining mma to be like a LHW Burns. Plenty of blueprints out there to be a success as a BJJ specialist.
Click to expand...

Werdum was a rare example of someone who developed very solid Muay Thai after years of flopping around on his back. He could afford reckless kicks because nobody would follow him to the ground. And he touched the gold because of it.

Craig is a single trick pony and anyone with a bit of discipline solves it easily.
 
Pepy said:
Werdum was a rare example of someone who developed very solid Muay Thai after years of flopping around on his back. He could afford reckless kicks because nobody would follow him to the ground. And he touched the gold because of it.

Craig is a single trick pony and anyone with a bit of discipline solves it easily.
Click to expand...
And Werdum was a high level talent and it took him years to get there, basically until his second ufc run.
 
IveBeenHere4yrs said:
I know he has some good names in his W column (Jamal Hill, Ankalaev, Shogun) but his days in the UFC are numbered. He flops on his back trying to pull guard, no offensive grappling style, he flinches, chin up in the air and he looks very weak at MW.

He has one of the meanest mug pre fight, up until Bruce Buffer intro in the octagon but as soon as the bell rings he's like a dog with his tail between his legs.

He should consider going into Polaris submission fighting. Everybody knows his game now!
Click to expand...

So you're saying like he flinches?

What constitutes a flinch?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
I completely do not understand Paul Craig.
3 4 5
Replies
94
Views
3K
moreorless87
moreorless87

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,792
Messages
55,517,437
Members
174,807
Latest member
Mapichtli

Share this page

Back
Top