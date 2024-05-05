Paul Craig has a choice to make

Love the guy, but he needs to either go on an intense striking camp, maybe go to thailand for a muay thai camp, or to england/USA for a boxing camp.
Or he needs to retire from competition and go teach BJJ.

*edit* - I'm referring to his lack of striking defence more than anything.
 
Last edited:
When smart and low ego fighters come across one trick ponies.. they know what and how to handle Paul

Paul, to his credit did throw punches and some landed actually but he didn't seem to learn anything after being punched in the face repeatedly when throwing kicks

No one can keep eating punches and he finally ate enough of them
 
...or just work on his wrestling to get the fight to the ground.
I doubt he'd get his wrestling to the level where he would be able to take anyone down easily, which would just make him gas easier. It'd make more sense to work on his striking so he can avoid damage to himself moreso than win via KO/TKO or anything.
 
This. He needs to learn striking defence more than anything.
 
He's 36 and 1-4 in his last5 fights. His odds of a career turnaround now aren't much better than Tony Ferguson's.
 
Hence why I said he has a choice. With one of the choices being retirement.
 
I don't have too much hope but he's one of those guys that's good enough in one area to focus on his deficits exclusively for a while.
 
Caio 'The Natural' Borralho

Caio
Borralho

Picture looks like a grindr perennial
 
Yes.

This was a winnable fight for him honestly...but he has no defense and even thought he was able to get alot of kicks off that is all he had. If he had just something fucking else and could defend punches he can win fights like this.
 
At 36 its probably too late for him. He also looks weak at MW.
 
Needs to go back to LHW. MW's are a little too fast for him. Not sure how much he could improve his striking at this stage of his career.
 
