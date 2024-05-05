Paul Craig has a choice to make

Deceasedxo
Love the guy, but he needs to either go on an intense striking camp, maybe go to thailand for a muay thai camp, or to england/USA for a boxing camp.
Or he needs to retire from competition and go teach BJJ.
*edit* - I'm referring to his lack of striking defence more than anything.
