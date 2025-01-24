wwkirk
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- May 22, 2012
- Messages
- 12,773
- Reaction score
- 7,866
Didn't expect this. Anybody know if GFL contracts are non-exclusive? Hopefully so, or else the chance of him ever coming over to the UFC has shrunk even further.
Edit: Learned from the Sherbro below that I mixed up the two Pitbulls. There's still hope for Patricio reaching the UFC.
Former Bellator champion Patricky Pitbull released by PFL, immediately signs with GFL
Edit: Learned from the Sherbro below that I mixed up the two Pitbulls. There's still hope for Patricio reaching the UFC.
Last edited: