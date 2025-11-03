Patrick Mahomes Number One

Sir Elzio Dennick

The guy is simply amazing., he does things never seen before, a bonafide, 100% WOW~~~~

If we take his career comp % add his career passer rating, that gives us....168,8

Putting that in perspective, Tom "GOAT" Brady at.....161.8.

Obviously Mahomes by far the superior athlete.

So who can beat that 168.8 by Mahomes?

Too bad they let Tyreek Hill go, imagine where Mahomes numbers would be with that lethal weapon still there.

Mahomes, Kelce, Hill, as dynamic a trio ever seen.

Thinking Mahomes is the only QB with 5000 yards in a season, a 50 TD season and a passer rating over 110 in a season.
 
Regular season Brady vs Bills 33-3
Playoffs 2-0 vs Bills
Regular season Mahomes vs Bills 1-4
Playoffs 4-0 vs Bills


Brady’s dominance can’t be overstated even into the twilight of his career.

Plus Andy is Fat and the Hoodie is out smashing co-ed beauty queens. The other guy is so fat his doctor tells him he gets one hamburger a year if they win the SB.
 
Seems like there might be a better time to post this than right after he goes 15/34, no TDs and an INT. And loses for the fourth time this year.
 
