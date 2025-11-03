Patrick Mahomes Number One

Sir Elzio Dennick
The guy is simply amazing., he does things never seen before, a bonafide, 100% WOW~~~~
If we take his career comp % add his career passer rating, that gives us....168,8
Putting that in perspective, Tom "GOAT" Brady at.....161.8.
Obviously Mahomes by far the superior athlete.
So who can beat that 168.8 by Mahomes?
Too bad they let Tyreek Hill go, imagine where Mahomes numbers would be with that lethal weapon still there.
Mahomes, Kelce, Hill, as dynamic a trio ever seen.
Thinking Mahomes is the only QB with 5000 yards in a season, a 50 TD season and a passer rating over 110 in a season.
Last edited: