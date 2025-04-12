AstralPanda
You heard it here first
Bet the house
Charles Olivera couldn't.
So when it comes to submission offense Poirier > Charles?If charles just spent 5 rounds trying and couldn't i really dont see how chandler gets subbed by paddy. I see chandler KOing paddy as he hass bad defense.
Mma-math is a futile exercise
Chandler wasn't rocked since round 1. He got subbed in round 3 lol. Charles rocked Chandler early too but didn't choke him out later onno, it's not mma math. it's that porier had to damage chandler enough to sub him. Charles COULD NOT do that and in the 5th round charles got rocked badly and put in a compromising position. Porier could stand and bang with chandler to make a sub happen. Im not sure paddy can.
I don't think he will outright take him downIf charles just spent 5 rounds trying and couldn't i really dont see how chandler gets subbed by paddy. I see chandler KOing paddy as he has bad defense. Paddy is going to have to overwhelm chandler and club then sub. there's no way he's going to just take him down and bjj him
I think his improved defense, leg kicks and general fight IQ will hold quite well against Chandler's reckless, headhunting style.I like paddy but think he loses here, people are overestimating his striking, chandler can just keep this on the feet and smack him around
he has nice kicks but we didn't really see if his defense improved because green didn't really go at him or pressure paddy at all. I thought paddy looked really bad against tony in terms of striking defense, he was just leaning back and throwing lazy strikes with his head perfectly still and chin highI think his improved defense, leg kicks and general fight IQ will hold quite well against Chandler's reckless, headhunting style.
If charles just spent 5 rounds trying and couldn't i really dont see how chandler gets subbed by paddy. I see chandler KOing paddy as he has bad defense. Paddy is going to have to overwhelm chandler and club then sub. there's no way he's going to just take him down and bjj him
yeah chandler gets shit on for being low iq but it's clear that he's incredibly smart on the ground and never gives a lot of opportunity for chokes, he only got subbed by dustin after being beaten to a pulp on the feet and exhaustedI would be surprised. Chandler has good defense.