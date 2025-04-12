Media Patrick is gonna choke the life out of chandler

Would be impressive. Chandler has only been subbed once by Poirier in a crazy fight.

Charlie Olives had Chandler's back for a good while and couldn't seal the deal.
 
If charles just spent 5 rounds trying and couldn't i really dont see how chandler gets subbed by paddy. I see chandler KOing paddy as he has bad defense. Paddy is going to have to overwhelm chandler and club then sub. there's no way he's going to just take him down and bjj him
 
JoeRowe said:
So when it comes to submission offense Poirier > Charles?

Mma-math is a futile exercise
no, it's not mma math. it's that porier had to damage chandler enough to sub him. Charles COULD NOT do that and in the 5th round charles got rocked badly and put in a compromising position. Porier could stand and bang with chandler to make a sub happen. Im not sure paddy can.
 
I like paddy but think he loses here, people are overestimating his striking, chandler can just keep this on the feet and smack him around
 
Hopefully. As much as the UFC keeps pushing Paddy, Chandler is just insufferable.

Paddy wins gets him a nice name in his resume and a new face on the top of the division with a long win streak. Chandler win just means having him on another main or co-main spilling his lame ass positivity, lol.
 
RockyLockridge said:
no, it's not mma math. it's that porier had to damage chandler enough to sub him. Charles COULD NOT do that and in the 5th round charles got rocked badly and put in a compromising position. Porier could stand and bang with chandler to make a sub happen. Im not sure paddy can.
Chandler wasn't rocked since round 1. He got subbed in round 3 lol. Charles rocked Chandler early too but didn't choke him out later on
 
RockyLockridge said:
If charles just spent 5 rounds trying and couldn't i really dont see how chandler gets subbed by paddy. I see chandler KOing paddy as he has bad defense. Paddy is going to have to overwhelm chandler and club then sub. there's no way he's going to just take him down and bjj him
I don't think he will outright take him down

More likely that he ends up on the ground in a scramble, off a well timed strike, or going into deeper waters where Chandler starts to get tired.

Similar to how Poirier ended up choking him.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
I like paddy but think he loses here, people are overestimating his striking, chandler can just keep this on the feet and smack him around
I think his improved defense, leg kicks and general fight IQ will hold quite well against Chandler's reckless, headhunting style.
 
RockyLockridge said:
no, it's not mma math. it's that porier had to damage chandler enough to sub him. Charles COULD NOT do that and in the 5th round charles got rocked badly and put in a compromising position. Porier could stand and bang with chandler to make a sub happen. Im not sure paddy can.
Yeah this is a pretty obvious point.... except I wouldn't be that shocked at this point if Paddy rocked him enough to set up the sub.
 
AstralPanda said:
I think his improved defense, leg kicks and general fight IQ will hold quite well against Chandler's reckless, headhunting style.
he has nice kicks but we didn't really see if his defense improved because green didn't really go at him or pressure paddy at all. I thought paddy looked really bad against tony in terms of striking defense, he was just leaning back and throwing lazy strikes with his head perfectly still and chin high
 
RockyLockridge said:
If charles just spent 5 rounds trying and couldn't i really dont see how chandler gets subbed by paddy. I see chandler KOing paddy as he has bad defense. Paddy is going to have to overwhelm chandler and club then sub. there's no way he's going to just take him down and bjj him
Agreed. Paddy could sub Chandler. . . but I see it way more probably that, with his chin STRAIGHT UP in the air, and stiff, minimal head movement, that Chandler catches Paddy bad.
 
flektarn said:
I would be surprised. Chandler has good defense.
yeah chandler gets shit on for being low iq but it's clear that he's incredibly smart on the ground and never gives a lot of opportunity for chokes, he only got subbed by dustin after being beaten to a pulp on the feet and exhausted
 
