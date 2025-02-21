  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Patricio "Pitbull" promises to set fire to #UFC’s featherweight division

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
102,955
Reaction score
177,902
Patricio-Pitbull-Freire-holds-two-Bellator-titles.jpg

Just a day on the Ultimate Fighting Championship roster, and Patricio Freire is already calling his shots.

After months of mystery, Freire was announced on Wednesday by Dana White as a new UFC featherweight. The former Bellator MMA great will make his new promotional debut at UFC 314 in Miami on April 12, where he will come to blows with former interim beltholder Yair Rodriguez. Full of vim and vigor, “Pitbull” talked to multiple Brazilian YouTube channels on Thursday, revealing details about the negotiation process and where he sees himself in the landscape.



“This guy thought I was old, but my manager was able to convince him on the contrary by recalling that I was born in the same, day, month and year as [Alex Pereira],” Freire explained to “Sexto Round.”

The fighter believed that he was being held out of the promotion because UFC brass did not want him on the roster. When that concern fell away, Freire wanted to hit the ground running, claiming he accepted many challenges offered to him. One name that Freire claimed would not face him was Aljamain Sterling, while the Brazilian also noted that Rodriguez initially turned him down as well. When the option to match him with Steve Garcia did not materialize, Rodriguez was brought back up for consideration.

“I accepted [to fight Garcia], but unfortunately, I wouldn’t have time to [apply for] the work visa, so [the] UFC finally got Yair Rodriguez [to accept] to face me in April,” the former Bellator kingpin later told journalist Laerte Viana.

“It couldn't be a better way to make my Octagon debut,” “Pitbull” remarked. “Fighting [on the main card of a pay-per-view] against such a talented and aggressive striker ranked among the top five, like Yair, in an event where the vacant featherweight title will be decided in the main event.”

Since Freire knows there will be a lot of moving parts to reach the championship picture, even with a win in April, he is paying close attention to possible matchups for him down the line. Suggesting he is one win away from a championship spot, Freire said to Super Lutas he has his sights set on the winner of Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes in the main attraction of UFC 314. He also weighed in on Ilia Topuria's decision to vacate his 145-pound belt, as Topuria was one other name on his list.

“Ilia will reach lightweight, [and he will be] really strong,” the 37-year-old analyzed. “It was the same case as mine when I went to lightweight. Frankie Edgar is another good example. He is smaller than I and dominated [the lightweight] division for many years. Topuria has above average jiujitsu and is an amazing striker. Volkanovski did an even fight with Makhachev, [so] I truly believe Topuria can take the crown of Makhachev.”



@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
That's fucked up, they shouldnt let him in if he does that.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
@Pliny Pete

Can't have a Pitbull thread on Sherdog without the Pet of the Year... Roxy
Click to expand...
1000006965.jpg


Kowboy On Sherdog said:
The 2024 Mayberry Awards
Here are your winners!...

aHmNysu.gif


bce3xe5.png





Poster of the year - @lsa
SHER-DOG award for best pet - Roxie & @Pliny Pete
Best AV - @Slobodan & @fungi
Funniest poster - @Zer
(Wormwood Award) Most helpful poster - @Zer
Newcomer of the year - @toasty
Breakout poster of the year - @Takes Two To Tango & @toasty
Most believable stories IRL - @Red Beard
Best mods - @Slobodan & @Kowboy On Sherdog
Best gimmick - @PaddyO'malley
Best Couple - @lsa & @Slobodan
Sexiest Poster - @Sonny Qc
Worst Poster - @notsojollyrogerRIP (guy who faked his death)
Worst Gimmick - @Versez
Worst Thread Starter - @Nizam al-Mulk
Best Ban - @StonedLemur
Worst Ban - @StonedLemur
Most Likely to get Banned - @Nizam al-Mulk

*** Special thanks to the community for making Sherdog Sherdog :)




* Voting thread: https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/official-sherdog-mayberry-awards-2024-🏆.4346674/
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AMAZINGUFC
News Patricio “Pitbull” Freire Joins UFC: Former Bellator Champ Eyes Featherweight Gold
2 3
Replies
57
Views
1K
Luthien
Luthien

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,864
Messages
56,926,125
Members
175,460
Latest member
ProducerMax

Share this page

Back
Top