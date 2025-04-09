Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 106,541
- Reaction score
- 189,629
Patricio Freire Believes Edgar, Volkanovski Exposed Weaknesses in Yair Rodriguez
In just a few days, former Bellator MMA two-division champion Patricio Freire will realize his dream of stepping into the UFC’s Octagon.
www.sherdog.com
“Pitbull” will face Yair Rodriguez in a featured bout at UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Saturday night. In an interview published on the UFC Fight Pass Brazil YouTube channel, Freire shared insight into his camp and the game plan for his Mexican foe.
“There is no fighter on the face of the Earth more motivated than I,” Freire said. “I’ve trained since 1998 always having a white belt mindset — I mean going to the academy every day to adjust something. And that mentality helped me to beat all the records in my former organization, and I won’t lose that golden opportunity to get the UFC belt and put my name among the GOATS of the sport.”
While Freire is confident in his abilities, he acknowledged that his UFC debut will be a difficult challenge.
“Yair is a complete fighter, an opponent that you can expect anything. Even movements that you only see in the movies,” Freire said.
However, the Brazilian has noticed a weak point in Rodriguez’s game that was exposed by previous opponents.
“On the other hand, he is a fragile guy, and [Alexander] Volkanovski and Frankie Edgar broke him in that way,” Freire said. “Closing the distance, not letting him get comfortable to kick, taking him down, smashing him by being really violent in the ground-and-pound. Basically, that's part of my strategy.”
While Rodriguez will face pressure coming off back-to-back defeats against Volkanovski and Brian Ortega, Freire believes that could make him even more unpredictable.
“He is coming from two straight defeats and that will put a bigger pressure on his shoulders to not face a third one,” Freire said. “Of course, it will make him more motivated, and that's why I trained so hard because I prepared for the best Yair. And he will certainly face the best Patricio.”
Patricky Freire confirmed to Sherdog.com that his brother is more motivated than ever heading into his UFC debut.
“It´s been a long time since I’ve seen my brother so motivated. The camp was perfect,” Patricky said. “He loves tough challenges, and Yair is certainly a great one. In my opinion, he is even more dangerous than Volkanovski and Diego [Lopes]. This guy is dangerous until the last minute, as we could see against the ‘Korean Zombie.’ Patricio knows that, and that's why he trained so hard. He is definitely not planning to leave the result in judge's hands.”
If all goes as planned for Patricio, he knows how he will maximize his post-fight interview time.
“When I get Joe Rogan´s microphone, I´ll ask for the title shot. No doubt about that,” he said.
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh