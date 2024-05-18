Path to victory for Stipe against Jon?

Dirty boxing mixed with defensive wrestling ? Using his natural heavyweight frame to force Jon into uncomfortable situations? Make it a firefight? I mean since he fought DC and Ngannou 2x each ..

Look, Jon is the least powerful puncher out of all them easily. Stipe survived 7 rounds with Ngannou and like how ever many with heavyweight DC . Beating him twice.

JBJ subbing Gane the way he did was amazing but we still don't know how he'll react to strikes from a heavyweight how much his cardio is affected and how much his speed is affected especially since he got hurt.

There's a way for stipe. I sense it and it's intriguing to think about.
 
A prime Stipe could probably pose some challenges for Jones
But at his current age, inactivity and being brutally knocked out in his last fight, I don't see any realistic ways Stipe can beat Jones
And that's not a knock on Stipe who is one of the most accomplished UFC HWs ever
 
