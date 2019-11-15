Path of Exile 2 trailer (i s*** u not)

hey thats actually awesome. Ill probably end up playing D4, but its great to have choices. Good to see some more big RPGs coming out
 
RIP Diablo 4, we hardly knew ye
 
Looks more like a nice expansion rather than an actual sequel.
 
Looks great, I've been watching the livestream. The biggest issue I had with PoE (I started playing last year and have played over 1600 hours now) was the engine. Sounds like they are re-creating the game on a new engine and making some major gameplay improvements. Deff not a large expansion.

Also, it will be out way sooner than D4 (probably 1-2 years vs 3-5 years).
 
Best part about the engine upgrade, Ray Traced grass.
 
<mma4> Looks cool
 
Would be nice if they changed up the HUD and a couple other things so it doesnt look so similar to the original, maybe they'll do that further in development.
Still pumped either way as i was a big fan of the original PoE.
 
Sooo, it's just an expansion.

Meh.

Love how they emphasize the story, as if anyone gives a fuck.
 
Its always free. GGG is great, they listen to fans, put out new content every 3 months, they care. The guy who started the company got choked up at the beginning of the announcement. It's more than just an expansion, they didn't want to completely remove the old game because they felt it would fracture the fan base / players into different groups. But nearly everything will be different.
 
What does it mean “one game, two campaigns?” Does that mean that this is going be an expansion to the existing game then? Like if you launch the game you’ll have the option to play the original vs the new game?
 
Pretty much. AFAIK both campaigns will lead to the Atlas endgame so I'm expecting big changes there as well.
 
I have to agree with this. I don't really think it deserves to be called a real sequel. It's a huge new campaign and a big over haul of the game. It's exciting but I don't see it as path of exile 2.
 
It's really going to be the same game with two campaigns to choose from and then you meet in the maps together. I know it's weird.
 
