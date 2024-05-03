Patchy Mix

I know there have been a few threads about him in the past.



Looking at his record, this dude is an absolute top guy



He's 19-1, against some heavy opposition (submitting Pettis, Magomedov, Gallagher, Morales, and Ewell, knocking out Stots, and besting Horiguchi). Almost all of those wins are via submission. He rarely goes to decision. Only a few of his fights have been particularly close. He often dominates. No split decisions here.



He's also 8-0 in the amateur's.



Only loss is to Archuleta, who's another top Bellator guy.



Stylistically, I think he'd be a top 3 guy in the UFC, especially in that Bantamweight division



Put some respect on his name!