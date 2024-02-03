News Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov for the Bellator BW belt will take place on May 17 in Paris

Pretty smart of PFL to take advantage of Bellator's overseas markets
 
Go Go Plata said:
Pretty smart of PFL to take advantage of Bellator's overseas markets
All of Bellator shows are going to be in Europe … they have to fulfill contracts signed before the merger
 
MMALOPEZ said:
All of Bellator shows are going to be in Europe … they have to fulfill contracts signed before the merger
they said 2 will be in US and I guess like 6 in Europe.
 
Its a great fight and a real test for usman who has had an easy road so far. And yes Shabliy should get that mill if he wins, same with Usman.
 
CC27 said:
they said 2 will be in US and I guess like 6 in Europe.
I saw an interview of Donn Davis confirming Bellator as a Europe event … if they changed their minds ? Let’s see
 
Excited to see how Usman deals with a fundamentally sound and fast striker considering his last 3 fights have been some lower competition.

I like Shabily here, Usman hasn't been forced to fight outside of his speedy kicks and pot shots often but I feel like Primus despite being slow and relying on toughness showed there's some holes in Usman's defence and his offence isn't as potent when crowded. Shabily should have the feints and striking IQ to draw out those flaws without running into an unseen kick.

I'm leaning Shabily, I tend to favour guys who rip combinations instead of pot shotting but this is a great fight to see how elite these guys truly are..... not a knock on them but at this point Dan Hooker would've dominated Primus, Bendo and Patricky too so I'm excited to see them tested against each other now.
 
strange they aren’t pulling Usman for a pfl fight I guess that want that PED stink off first
 
So popping for banned substances isn’t a big deal anymore?
 
ZafroTexas said:
strange they aren't pulling Usman for a pfl fight I guess that want that PED stink off first
Seems like current Bellator champs will continue to defend their titles in these new Bellator events.
 
GIASRW9X0AAD9AL


Patchy vs Magomedov, Babene vs Van Steenis, Trabelsi vs Louie Sutherland

lol about the last one
 
