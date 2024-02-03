Excited to see how Usman deals with a fundamentally sound and fast striker considering his last 3 fights have been some lower competition.



I like Shabily here, Usman hasn't been forced to fight outside of his speedy kicks and pot shots often but I feel like Primus despite being slow and relying on toughness showed there's some holes in Usman's defence and his offence isn't as potent when crowded. Shabily should have the feints and striking IQ to draw out those flaws without running into an unseen kick.



I'm leaning Shabily, I tend to favour guys who rip combinations instead of pot shotting but this is a great fight to see how elite these guys truly are..... not a knock on them but at this point Dan Hooker would've dominated Primus, Bendo and Patricky too so I'm excited to see them tested against each other now.