CC27
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Dec 31, 2012
- Messages
- 23,521
- Reaction score
- 4,161
Patchy Mix draws KSW champion Jakub Wiklacz in second octagon appearance at UFC 320
Patchy Mix will get another stern test as he looks to notch his first UFC win.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com
Patchy Mix will get another stern test as he looks to notch his first UFC win.
Mix (20-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) welcomes KSW bantamweight champion Jakub Wiklacz (16-3-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) to the octagon at UFC 320 on Oct. 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the promotion announced Thursday.
Mix dropped a lackluster unanimous decision to streaking contender Mario Bautista in his promotional debut at UFC 316 in June. Prior to that, the former Bellator champion was on a seven-fight winning streak, including wins over Magomed Magomedov, Kyoji Horiguchi and Sergio Pettis.
Wiklacz is unbeaten in his past seven fights. The 28-year-old retained his KSW bantamweight title three times during his time with the promotion, most recently submitting Sebastian Przybysz last June – going 4-1 against his fellow Polish fighter.
With the addition, the UFC 320 lineup includes:
- Champion Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira – for light heavyweight title
- Champion Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen – for bantamweight title
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree
- Abus Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer
- Andre Munoz vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
- Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos
- Ateba Gautier vs. Ozzy Diaz
- Farid Basharat vs. Chris Gutierrez
- Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford
- Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker
- Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wiklacz