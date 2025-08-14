  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Patchy Mix vs Jakub Wiklacz Set For UFC 320

Patchy Mix draws KSW champion Jakub Wiklacz in second octagon appearance at UFC 320

Patchy Mix will get another stern test as he looks to notch his first UFC win.
Patchy Mix will get another stern test as he looks to notch his first UFC win.

Mix (20-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) welcomes KSW bantamweight champion Jakub Wiklacz (16-3-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) to the octagon at UFC 320 on Oct. 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the promotion announced Thursday.

Mix dropped a lackluster unanimous decision to streaking contender Mario Bautista in his promotional debut at UFC 316 in June. Prior to that, the former Bellator champion was on a seven-fight winning streak, including wins over Magomed Magomedov, Kyoji Horiguchi and Sergio Pettis.

Wiklacz is unbeaten in his past seven fights. The 28-year-old retained his KSW bantamweight title three times during his time with the promotion, most recently submitting Sebastian Przybysz last June – going 4-1 against his fellow Polish fighter.


With the addition, the UFC 320 lineup includes:

  • Champion Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira – for light heavyweight title
  • Champion Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen – for bantamweight title
  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree
  • Abus Magomedov vs. Joe Pyfer
  • Andre Munoz vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
  • Macy Chiasson vs. Yana Santos
  • Ateba Gautier vs. Ozzy Diaz
  • Farid Basharat vs. Chris Gutierrez
  • Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Austin Vanderford
  • Veronica Hardy vs. Brogan Walker
  • Patchy Mix vs. Jakub Wiklacz
 
I was really high on Patchy in Bellator, and he looked abysmal in his UFC debut. Not sure if it was the short notice and/or octagon jitters, or if I was just wrong about him. Hopefully he rises to the occasion and shows what he can do.
 
Kind of random. I'd rather see both of these guys fighting established UFC guys.
yeah not really a fan of this. Not that it wont be a good fight but I'd have given Mix back of top 15 guy, maybe McGhee and Jakub a tough UFC vet who isnt ranked, maybe like Simon?

Mix shit the bed so hes not gonna get a big name like O Malley or something but this is a real random fight to make.
 
I was really high on Patchy in Bellator, and he looked abysmal in his UFC debut. Not sure if it was the short notice and/or octagon jitters, or if I was just wrong about him. Hopefully he rises to the occasion and shows what he can do.
Short notice, UFC debut and Mario Bautista is a very good fighter despite the criticism he gets.

I'm willing to chalk that down to a bad night at the Office, but he needs a real statement win here, otherwise I'll be doubting how good he actually is
 
Pretty high level fight (despite how Mix looked in his debut) for two guys with no UFC wins. Would've preferred to see them vs different guys but should be a solid scrap, Mix needs the win badly or he's going to be deemed a bust.
 
Pretty high level fight (despite how Mix looked in his debut) for two guys with no UFC wins. Would've prefferred to see them vs different guys but should be a solid scrap, Mix needs the win badly or he's going to be deemed a bust.
if he shits the bed again its not crazy to think he could get cut.
 
if he shits the bed again its not crazy to think he could get cut.
Guy talked a LOT of shit about how he can finish everyone and he was gonna sub this guy and he was better than everyone blah blah

And then just absolutely did not come to fight AT ALL and just gladly accepted a defeat, flat footed, boring, redundant plodding low level shit fight.

I guess it could be just horrible adrenaline dump, or overwhelmed by the pressure but guy was a pretty well established vet, ain't like he never got interviewed fight week before.

Dude choked. Bad.
 
I was really high on Patchy in Bellator, and he looked abysmal in his UFC debut. Not sure if it was the short notice and/or octagon jitters, or if I was just wrong about him. Hopefully he rises to the occasion and shows what he can do.
That performance was so bad it almost made me suspicious. His game plan was nonsensical and it seemed like he wasn't even trying to grapple.
 
That performance was so bad it almost made me suspicious. His game plan was nonsensical and it seemed like he wasn't even trying to grapple.
Yeah it was a really odd performance. Maybe he was hurt but didn’t want to turn down the opportunity? Or maybe the short notice and difficulty in opponent was the issue. Hard to know.
 
The grappling in this fight will be great if they hopefully engage in it. Both guys are great grapplers
 
