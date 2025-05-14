News Patchy Mix officially signs with the UFC and will make his debut against Mario Bautista at UFC 316 in Newark on June 7

Who wins?

  • Patchy Mix

  • Mario Bautista

prime_lobov said:
Struggling to find a reason to give a crap about Marlon Vera
This is super corny; but Deniro had a line at the end of Limitless.
It was something about a light burning brightly then fading away (bradley cooper not being able to get more of his super smart drug then having a stroke as a result or something) that came to mind when I read the title of this thread.


That said, yeah it’s kinda difficult to get hyped for his fights anymore.
 
Damn you, Cheetos Rivera.

full
 
IneedSometop said:
I wonder who the sources are. Big Marcel is a pretty reliable dude and he still has Bautista vs TBA as of an hour ago on his upcoming fights graphic
I’ve had contact with Marcel, he’s well aware of this rumor but he doesn’t post anything until it’s signed/confirmed by both sides (and that’s why he’s super reliable).
 
