Patchy Mix is a former champ?

He wasn't fighting at this sort of level apart from his fights against Magomedov, and that 2nd fight against him he looked bad and somehow won a robbery.
 
Yea he would've gotten brutally KO'd if he fought anyone who could throw combinations and push forward, that was really bad.

Respect the toughness though, looked like his nose was done for and he kept coming forward.
 
No head movement, terrible footwork, and pillow hands are a terrible recipe for success when you don't have elite wrestling.

And with a decade of fighting under his belt and turning 32 soon, I wouldn't expect much growth. I can't imagine him ever getting close to a belt.
 
