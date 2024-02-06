Pat Miletich stat as WW champ

Gaethje 2023
Pat Miletich was the welterweight champ from 1998.10.16 to 2001.05.04 when he lost the belt to Carlos Newton. Miletich had a total of 4 total defenses in that time period. The interesting thing though, is he wasn't signed to an exclusive contract and was allowed to take fights outside of the organization between title defenses. In those fights between title defenses he lost THREE different times. First to Jutaro Nakao at Superbrawl, then to Pele in WEF and then another loss to Kiyoshi Tamura, not consecutively but all while he was a defending champ in the "biggest" organization in the world.
Uncrowned lineal WW champ of 1999 Jutaro Nakao
Are there any other instances of a UFC champ losing fights outside of the org while being champ?
 
